Series of strikes on Russian facilities: General Staff confirms hits in Novorossiysk, Saratov region, and Engels area
02:48 PM • 456 views
Ukrainian women will be able to receive 50,000 hryvnias: Zelenskyy signed a law on payments for childbirth
01:30 PM • 5458 views
Zelenskyy removed Halushchenko and Hrynchuk from the National Security and Defense Council
01:27 PM • 16050 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
01:14 PM • 15283 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuance
11:47 AM • 13249 views
The death toll from the night attack in Kyiv has risen to six: the body of another deceased person has been found
Exclusive
09:52 AM • 41498 views
How pedestrians and drivers should act in the dark on roads during power outages: Oleksiy Biloshytskyi gave advice
November 14, 07:50 AM • 30066 views
Ukraine recorded 161,000 AWOL cases in 10 months, four times more than last year - Opendatabot
November 14, 07:18 AM • 55001 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 430 drones and 18 missiles, including ballistic and aeroballistic ones - Zelenskyy
November 13, 09:46 PM • 98707 views
Ukraine's national team suffered a crushing defeat to France in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers
Ukrainian women will be able to receive 50,000 hryvnias: Zelenskyy signed a law on payments for childbirth

Kyiv • UNN

 • 486 views

The President of Ukraine signed a law providing for a payment of 50,000 hryvnias for childbirth. The document will come into force on January 1 next year, including maternity benefits, childcare up to one year, as well as the eNursery and eKindergarten programs.

Ukrainian women will be able to receive 50,000 hryvnias: Zelenskyy signed a law on payments for childbirth

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law that amends some laws of Ukraine regarding the support of families with children and the creation of conditions that promote the combination of parenthood with professional activity. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

Details

Upon the birth of a child, Ukrainian women will be able to receive 50,000 hryvnias. This document will come into force on January 1 of next year: the following payments will be in effect:

  • 7,000 UAH - will be assistance in connection with pregnancy and childbirth;
    • 7,000 UAH - assistance for childcare up to one year;
      • 8,000 UAH - program eNursery;
        • 8,000 UAH - program eKindergarten.

          Context

          Draft law No. 13532 was developed by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. As stated in the explanatory note, this draft law aims to create conditions for increasing the birth rate, combining parenthood with professional employment by supporting families in the prenatal, postnatal, and childcare period after the child's birth.

          Recall

          The Cabinet of Ministers approved a one-time payment of 1000 hryvnias for every citizen residing in Ukraine. These payments can be received starting from November 15 of this year.

          Yevhen Ustimenko

          SocietyPolitics
          State budget
          Verkhovna Rada
          Volodymyr Zelenskyy
          Ukraine