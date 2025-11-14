Ukrainian women will be able to receive 50,000 hryvnias: Zelenskyy signed a law on payments for childbirth

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law that amends some laws of Ukraine regarding the support of families with children and the creation of conditions that promote the combination of parenthood with professional activity. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

Details

Upon the birth of a child, Ukrainian women will be able to receive 50,000 hryvnias. This document will come into force on January 1 of next year: the following payments will be in effect:

7,000 UAH - will be assistance in connection with pregnancy and childbirth;

7,000 UAH - assistance for childcare up to one year;

8,000 UAH - program eNursery;

8,000 UAH - program eKindergarten.

Context

Draft law No. 13532 was developed by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. As stated in the explanatory note, this draft law aims to create conditions for increasing the birth rate, combining parenthood with professional employment by supporting families in the prenatal, postnatal, and childcare period after the child's birth.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers approved a one-time payment of 1000 hryvnias for every citizen residing in Ukraine. These payments can be received starting from November 15 of this year.