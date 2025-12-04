$42.200.13
49.230.04
ukenru
Exclusive
11:24 AM • 524 views
Financial Times

Macron called on China to support a "winter" moratorium on strikes against infrastructure amid continued Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy sector

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1162 views

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed hope that China would support a "winter" moratorium on strikes against critical infrastructure. This concerns Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy sector.

Macron called on China to support a "winter" moratorium on strikes against infrastructure amid continued Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy sector

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed hope that China would support a "winter" moratorium on strikes on critical infrastructure, as Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy sector continue, he said at a press conference with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

"Regarding geopolitical stability, as you mentioned, Mr. President, this morning we discussed in detail Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine. This conflict is a serious threat to European security, as well as to respect for the international order based on the rule of law and the effectiveness of our common Charter," Macron said.

"I believe that we both understand the seriousness of the situation and the need for a truly strong and long-term peace. You know how committed France is to this, and I hope that we can strengthen our cooperation in this area," he pointed out.

The French President noted that as permanent members of the UN Security Council, "we bear a special responsibility, and I believe that we must do everything possible to reach compromises, while ensuring respect for international law and maintaining long-term stability."

I hope that China will join our call and our efforts to achieve, as soon as possible, at least a ceasefire in the form of a moratorium on strikes on critical infrastructure. This is crucial in winter, as civilian infrastructure, and especially energy infrastructure, continues to suffer from Russian attacks

- Macron emphasized.

Julia Shramko

Politics
