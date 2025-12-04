China hopes for a peaceful settlement of Russia's war against Ukraine, "acceptable to all parties" - Xi Jinping

At a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, which took place against the backdrop of accelerating diplomatic efforts to end Russia's war against Ukraine, Chinese President Xi Jinping reaffirmed Beijing's broad support for a ceasefire, indicating that China hopes that the parties will reach a peace agreement "acceptable to all parties," UNN reports with reference to RFI.

China supports all efforts aimed at achieving peace and hopes that all parties will reach a just, lasting and binding peace agreement acceptable to all parties through dialogue and negotiations. - said Xi.

"We must continue to work towards achieving peace and stability in the world, as well as in Ukraine and other regions affected by the war," Macron said in turn. "The conflict poses a vital threat to European security, as well as to respect for the international order based on the rule of law."

Macron met with Xi in Beijing, urging China to push for a ceasefire in Ukraine