December 3, 11:09 PM • 15193 views
Witkoff and Kushner to meet Umerov on December 4 - AP
December 3, 09:56 PM • 26687 views
"I don't know what the Kremlin will do": Trump commented on the meeting of American negotiators with Putin
Exclusive
December 3, 04:02 PM • 28998 views
This is no longer a blind "kamikaze", but a platform that can be brought to the target in real time: expert on the modernization of "Shaheds"Video
Exclusive
December 3, 03:15 PM • 40269 views
Rada adopted the state budget for 2026: what it means for the economy and exchange rates
December 3, 01:24 PM • 46896 views
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solution
December 3, 01:22 PM • 25806 views
Parliament adopted the Budget for 2026
December 3, 11:38 AM • 29008 views
Five countries announced new PURL packages for American weapons for Ukraine, two - practical assistance: how much was allocated
December 3, 09:59 AM • 26015 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of Umerov and Hnatov with advisors to European leaders in Brussels, followed by preparations for a meeting with representatives of Trump
Exclusive
December 3, 09:21 AM • 25848 views
MP: Over 3,000 amendments were submitted to the draft State Budget, but most were not taken into account
December 3, 03:01 AM • 31062 views
The European Union has agreed on a complete ban on Russian gas imports by the end of 2027 - EU Council
China hopes for a peaceful settlement of Russia's war against Ukraine, "acceptable to all parties" - Xi Jinping

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1010 views

At a meeting with Macron, Xi Jinping reaffirmed China's support for a ceasefire in Ukraine. He hopes for a peaceful settlement, acceptable to all parties.

China hopes for a peaceful settlement of Russia's war against Ukraine, "acceptable to all parties" - Xi Jinping

At a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, which took place against the backdrop of accelerating diplomatic efforts to end Russia's war against Ukraine, Chinese President Xi Jinping reaffirmed Beijing's broad support for a ceasefire, indicating that China hopes that the parties will reach a peace agreement "acceptable to all parties," UNN reports with reference to RFI.

China supports all efforts aimed at achieving peace and hopes that all parties will reach a just, lasting and binding peace agreement acceptable to all parties through dialogue and negotiations.

- said Xi.

"We must continue to work towards achieving peace and stability in the world, as well as in Ukraine and other regions affected by the war," Macron said in turn. "The conflict poses a vital threat to European security, as well as to respect for the international order based on the rule of law."

Macron met with Xi in Beijing, urging China to push for a ceasefire in Ukraine04.12.25, 08:30 • 3728 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Emmanuel Macron
France
Xi Jinping
China
Ukraine