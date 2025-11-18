$42.070.02
Trump's special envoy Witkoff to join talks with Zelenskyy in Turkey - Reuters
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in four regions, schedules in most regions - Ministry of Energy
How to care for houseplants in winter: key tipsPhoto
It is quite likely not at the next meeting: MP on when the Rada will adopt the State Budget-2026
The National Security and Defense Council denied information that Umerov refuses to return to Ukraine
Ukraine may receive 8 SAMP/T systems from France - Zelenskyy
Rada to consider dismissal of Justice Minister Halushchenko and Energy Minister Hrynchuk on Tuesday
Zelenskyy and Macron signed an agreement to strengthen Ukraine: it is about the acquisition of defense equipment
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
Russia attacked port infrastructure in Odesa region, energy and railway - Deputy Prime Minister
Financial Times

Chinese company bought out insurer of FBI and CIA agents, gaining access to their data - BBC

Kyiv • UNN

 • 656 views

Wright USA, an insurance company that insured FBI and CIA agents, was acquired by China's Fosun Group. This gave it access to the personal data of US secret service employees.

Chinese company bought out insurer of FBI and CIA agents, gaining access to their data - BBC

Wright USA, an insurance company specializing in selling liability insurance to FBI and CIA agents, was acquired by Fosun Group, a private company that may have close ties to China's leadership. This is reported by UNN with reference to BBC.

Details

The acquisition of the insurance company was first reported in 2015-2016: Wright USA had access to the personal data of many secret service agents and US intelligence personnel. This was reported by Jeff Stein, an experienced journalist covering US intelligence activities.

However, the sale of this company is not an isolated case: Chinese state funds are flowing into wealthy countries, buying up assets in the US, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia.

Over the past two decades, China has become the world's largest foreign investor, giving it the ability to dominate sensitive industries, secret areas, and key technologies. Beijing considers the details of its spending abroad (how much money it spends and where it is spent) a state secret

- the publication says.

Jeff Stein's article was published in Newsweek. Washington reacted quickly: an investigation was launched by the US Treasury Department's investment oversight division, the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS). The company was soon sold back to Americans, the BBC notes.

Recall

Chinese company Shandong Yulong Petrochemical is increasing imports of Russian oil. This is being done to compensate for supply disruptions after the UK imposed sanctions on the plant for purchasing Russian oil.

Yevhen Ustimenko

