US President Donald Trump congratulated Chinese leader Xi Jinping in his own way on the anniversary of the end of World War II. This was reported by UNN.

Details

The head of the White House on the social network Truth Social called on Xi to remember the enormous support and "blood" that the United States of America provided to China to help it gain "freedom from a very hostile foreign invader."

Many Americans died for China's pursuit of victory and greatness. I hope they will be properly honored and remembered for their courage and sacrifice! May President Xi and the beautiful people of China have a great and lasting day of celebration. Please convey my warmest greetings to Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un while you conspire against the United States of America - wrote Trump.

We should add that this post appeared at the beginning of a military parade in Beijing, dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

Recall

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin arrived in China on August 31 to participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit and a military parade in Beijing, which will take place on September 3.

