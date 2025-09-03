"Conspired against the USA": Trump sent greetings to Xi Jinping, Putin, and Kim Jong Un on the anniversary of the end of World War II

$41.370.05
48.470.27
ukenru
September 2, 11:50 AM • 53611 views
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellitePhoto
September 2, 11:02 AM • 87156 views
Parubiy's Murder: Court Arrests SuspectPhoto
September 2, 10:24 AM • 123476 views
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in MontenegroPhotoVideo
Exclusive
September 2, 08:46 AM • 137854 views
Demanding and financially literate: how “Generation Z” challenges the banking sector
September 2, 08:31 AM • 74747 views
Udachne village in Donetsk region liberated - General StaffVideo
Exclusive
September 2, 06:00 AM • 137438 views
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the PresidentPhoto
Exclusive
September 2, 05:30 AM • 50331 views
"It seems that business is equated with criminal activity": lawyer on the urgency of adopting changes to the Criminal Procedure Code that will make life easier for entrepreneurs
September 1, 06:36 PM • 88372 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideo
September 1, 03:53 PM • 53858 views
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region
Exclusive
September 1, 02:20 PM • 108771 views
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
3.5m/s
44%
748mm
Popular news
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 222631 views
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 222395 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 211700 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 208331 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 203133 views
Publications
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellitePhotoSeptember 2, 11:50 AM • 53599 views
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in MontenegroPhotoVideoSeptember 2, 10:24 AM • 123465 views
Demanding and financially literate: how “Generation Z” challenges the banking sector
Exclusive
September 2, 08:46 AM • 137845 views
Beginning of the autumn season: what needs to be done in the garden in SeptemberSeptember 2, 06:50 AM • 79364 views
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the PresidentPhoto
Exclusive
September 2, 06:00 AM • 137435 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Andriy Parubiy
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kim Jong Un
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Lviv
China
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Messi appeared at the Argentina national team training camp with an exclusive Hermès bag worth $65,000PhotoSeptember 2, 02:15 PM • 10919 views
"See you in court": Hector Jimenez-Bravo promises to sue those who leaked his intimate videos and faked correspondence onlinePhotoVideoSeptember 2, 11:20 AM • 25392 views
Potap named the size of his fee for a 45-minute performanceSeptember 2, 10:43 AM • 28666 views
Potap stated that since the beginning of the full-scale war, he has entered and exited Ukraine more than 14 times.September 2, 08:32 AM • 43154 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideoSeptember 1, 06:36 PM • 88371 views
Actual
Fake news
Iron dome
E-6 Mercury
Detonator
Ammunition

"Conspired against the USA": Trump sent greetings to Xi Jinping, Putin, and Kim Jong Un on the anniversary of the end of World War II

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1728 views

Donald Trump congratulated Chinese leader Xi Jinping on the anniversary of the end of World War II, recalling US support. He also sent "greetings" to Putin and Kim Jong Un.

"Conspired against the USA": Trump sent greetings to Xi Jinping, Putin, and Kim Jong Un on the anniversary of the end of World War II

US President Donald Trump congratulated Chinese leader Xi Jinping in his own way on the anniversary of the end of World War II. This was reported by UNN.

Details

The head of the White House on the social network Truth Social called on Xi to remember the enormous support and "blood" that the United States of America provided to China to help it gain "freedom from a very hostile foreign invader."

Many Americans died for China's pursuit of victory and greatness. I hope they will be properly honored and remembered for their courage and sacrifice! May President Xi and the beautiful people of China have a great and lasting day of celebration. Please convey my warmest greetings to Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un while you conspire against the United States of America

- wrote Trump.

We should add that this post appeared at the beginning of a military parade in Beijing, dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

Recall

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin arrived in China on August 31 to participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit and a military parade in Beijing, which will take place on September 3.

Xi Jinping at the SCO summit: "We must advocate for a multipolar world"01.09.25, 19:57 • 5022 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Kim Jong Un
Beijing
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
China
United States