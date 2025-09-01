The Chinese leader announced a new vision of the world order during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Tianjin on September 1, 2025, UNN reports, citing the Xinhua news agency.

Details

The SCO summit took place on August 31 – September 1, 2025, with the participation of, among others, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The SCO was established in 2001 as an alternative to international organizations such as the United Nations. China played the main role in the SCO, seeking to consolidate its economic influence in Central Asian countries.

The main topic of the summit concerned the development of a new world order based on the equal participation of countries, as well as the formulation of the SCO development strategy until 2035.

We must advocate for an equitable and orderly multipolar world, universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization, and make the global governance system more just and equitable - emphasized Xi Jinping.

The Chinese leader also noted the main goal of the SCO:

We (SCO member states - ed.) were the first to conclude a treaty on long-term good-neighborliness, friendship, and cooperation, proclaiming our commitment to building strong friendship and refraining from hostility - emphasized Xi Jinping.

The President of the People's Republic of China emphasized that China opposes the "Cold War mentality" and "hegemonism".

Context

Against the backdrop of Donald Trump's presidency, which seeks to "make America great again," China aims to become a global superpower. To this end, Beijing seeks to attract other states with anti-Western foreign policies. First and foremost, these are the Russian Federation and Iran. Narendra Modi's participation in the summit indicates that the leadership of China and Russia in the SCO may shift towards India.

Recall

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin arrived in China on August 31, 2025, to participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit and a military parade in Beijing, which will take place on September 3. The SCO summit demonstrated closer cooperation between China and Russia in the economic and security spheres.

UNN reported that Putin arrived in Tianjin on September 1 for the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.