Former South Korean President accused of attempting to provoke North Korea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2238 views

South Korea's special prosecutor has filed additional charges against former President Yoon Suk-yeol for abuse of power and aiding an enemy state. Yoon allegedly attempted to provoke a military conflict between South and North Korea to declare martial law.

Former South Korean President accused of attempting to provoke North Korea

On Monday, South Korea's special prosecutor filed additional charges against former President Yoon Suk-yeol for abuse of power and aiding an enemy state – in connection with his brief imposition of martial law last year. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

According to the prosecutor's spokeswoman, Yoon tried to provoke a military conflict between South and North Korea to declare martial law. Investigators found data on the phone of one of the military officials indicating possible provocations against the North — including mentions of "drones" and "pinpoint strikes."

Yoon was removed from office by the Constitutional Court in April and is currently on trial for sedition charges related to the failed declaration of martial law. If convicted, he could face the death penalty.

Yoon has consistently denied intending to establish military rule, stating that he imposed martial law to draw attention to opposition abuses and "protect democracy" from "anti-state elements."

According to the prosecution, Yoon, former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, and former military intelligence chief Yoo In-hyun planned to provoke a North Korean attack on the South. The trio allegedly sought to create internal tensions to justify Yoon's imposition of martial law.

Kim and Yoo were also charged with the same additional counts.

Former South Korean President Moon Jae-in accused of bribery24.04.25, 14:54 • 7094 views

The special prosecutor's team accused Yoon and his military commanders of ordering a secret drone operation towards the North to escalate relations between the states and justify the imposition of martial law.

Last October, North Korea claimed that the South had sent drones to distribute anti-North Korean leaflets over Pyongyang and released photos of debris from what it claimed was a South Korean military drone.

Despite intense public scrutiny and political pressure, the South Korean military command then refused to comment on suspicions of a drone operation. On Monday, a representative of the Ministry of Defense also stated that he had no comments on this matter.

Former Defense Minister Kim is also on trial for charges related to the declaration of martial law.

According to media reports, Yoo admitted that he "deeply regrets" not questioning Yoon's order. At the same time, according to the prosecutor's spokeswoman, his explanations regarding the records found on his phone "make no sense."

Recall

Former South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol was arrested for the second time for attempting to impose martial law. The court issued an arrest warrant due to fears of evidence destruction, charging him with five offenses.

Olga Rozgon

