Satellite images captured the construction of a new bridge between Russia and North Korea

New satellite images have revealed the large-scale construction of a road bridge across the Tumen River, which will connect Russia and North Korea. This is the first such project between the two countries, according to the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) in Washington, as reported by Newsweek, writes UNN.

Details

The bridge, which will be almost 5 km long upon completion, is being built as part of an agreement signed last year during Vladimir Putin's visit to Pyongyang, when Moscow and Pyongyang agreed on a "comprehensive strategic partnership."

DPRK soldiers captured in Ukraine ask to be transferred to South Korea

According to analysts, construction has advanced more than 100 meters into the river from the Russian side and more than 150 meters from the North Korean side. Six bridge supports have already been erected, and earthworks for two additional piles have been completed.

The project, actively promoted by both states, is seen as another element of deepening Russian-North Korean cooperation, which, after the agreement was signed last year, reached its highest level since the Cold War.

North Korea fired a dozen missiles into the sea during Hegseth's visit to the region