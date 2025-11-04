North Korea fired a dozen missiles into the sea during Hegseth's visit to the region

North Korea fired about a dozen rockets from multiple rocket launchers into the Yellow Sea just as US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth was scheduled to visit the demilitarized zone separating North and South Korea. This was reported by the Yonhap agency, citing the ROK Joint Chiefs of Staff, according to UNN.

North Korea launched missiles into the northern part of the Yellow Sea around 4 p.m. on Monday. - the post says.

It is noted that the weapons used by North Korea are currently being analyzed.

The launch took place less than an hour before US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth arrived at Camp Bonifas, south of the Joint Security Area in the DMZ, for a joint visit to the border with Republic of Korea Defense Minister Ahn Gyu Bak. - Yonhap reports.

According to the South Korean military, two days earlier, the DPRK fired another 10 MLRS rockets when President Lee Jae-myung and Chinese leader Xi Jinping held high-level talks in the southeastern city of Gyeongju.

Although North Korea's MLRS rocket launches do not violate UN Security Council resolutions, its 240-mm rocket systems keep Seoul and surrounding areas within range, the agency notes.

