DPRK launched short-range ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan

North Korea launched several short-range ballistic missiles into the East (Japan) Sea on Wednesday, the South Korean military said. This is the first missile launch since South Korean President Lee Jae-myung took office, UNN reports with reference to Yonhap.

Details

The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said it detected the launches northeast at around 8:10 a.m. local time from Chunghwa in North Hwanghae Province in southern North Korea.

The last time the DPRK launched short-range ballistic and cruise missiles into the East Sea was on May 8 and 22, respectively.

"Our military has strengthened monitoring in preparation for (the possibility of) additional launches and maintains a firm readiness while exchanging relevant information with the United States and Japan," the JCS said in a press release.

This is North Korea's first missile launch under the government of Lee Jae-myung in South Korea, who took office in June, and the DPRK's fifth ballistic missile launch this year.

The launch also comes ahead of South Korea's upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit on October 31 – November 1.

South Korea to deploy 'monster missile' Hyunmoo-5 in response to North Korea's nuclear threat