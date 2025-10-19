South Korea to deploy 'monster missile' Hyunmoo-5 in response to North Korea's nuclear threat

By the end of the year, South Korea plans to deploy the newest Hyunmoo-5 ballistic missile, capable of carrying a warhead weighing up to eight tons. This will be Seoul's response to North Korea's growing missile arsenal and the increasing risk of nuclear provocations, said the country's Minister of Defense Ahn Gyu-baek in an interview with Yonhap News, writes UNN.

South Korean Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-baek confirmed that the operational deployment of Hyunmoo-5 will begin as early as the end of 2025. The system is currently undergoing integration into the defense forces.

Hyunmoo-5 is currently in the process of integration and will begin active deployment starting from the end of this year. — Ahn stated.

The missile, dubbed the "monster missile" by local media, has a super-powerful warhead weighing up to eight tons and is designed to destroy fortified underground bunkers of the North Korean command.

Hyunmoo-5 was first unveiled during Armed Forces Day in 2024 and is a key element of the national defense program "Massive Korean Punishment and Retaliation" – part of a three-pronged deterrence strategy that also includes Kill Chain (preemptive strike) and KAMD (air and missile defense system).

Ahn Gyu-baek noted that a salvo of 15-20 such missiles could cause destruction comparable to the use of tactical nuclear weapons.

Hyunmoo-5 is a weapon capable of achieving a deterrence effect comparable to a nuclear arsenal. — the minister emphasized.

The decision to deploy was a reaction to the escalating situation on the Korean Peninsula. According to Ahn, Seoul is closely monitoring the development of North Korea's Hwasong-20 intercontinental ballistic missile, which the DPRK recently demonstrated at a military parade.

There are numerous indications that North Korea is preparing for a test launch of the Hwasong-20 this year. — he reported, adding that serial production is not yet being discussed.

The minister also stressed that South Korea will continue to expand the range and power of its missile systems to enhance defense readiness without the need to develop its own nuclear weapons.

We will continue to strengthen our defense capabilities by increasing the number of new generation missile systems. — Ahn noted.

The Hyunmoo-5 missile is part of a strategy to develop conventional strategic weapons capable of penetrating the most protected facilities. It is intended to be a key element in deterring Pyongyang without violating international agreements on nuclear non-proliferation.

