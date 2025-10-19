$41.640.00
The enemy is ready for a massive strike on Ukraine – an attack is possible within 48-72 hours – monitoring
A week that changes the world around us: astro-forecast for October 20-27
End of peace in the Middle East? Israel launched powerful airstrikes on Gaza after militant attacks - media
Russians launched over 3270 attack drones and 1370 aerial bombs at Ukraine in a week - Zelenskyy
In Vinnytsia region, a man set himself and his son on fire
Putin is ready to cede Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions in exchange for full control over Donetsk
Suspect arrested in Ireland in murder of 17-year-old Ukrainian Vadym Davydenko
In Vinnytsia, a driver ran over a police officer
In Ternopil region, a Brazilian stabbed his compatriot
Zelenskyy and Trump in the White House: discussed Tomahawk, possible peace with Russia, and energy aid to Ukraine
A week that changes the world around us: astro-forecast for October 20-27
South Korea to deploy 'monster missile' Hyunmoo-5 in response to North Korea's nuclear threat

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1212 views

South Korea has decided to deploy the newest Hyunmoo-5 missile system on its territory, capable of striking with munitions weighing approximately 8 tons.

South Korea to deploy 'monster missile' Hyunmoo-5 in response to North Korea's nuclear threat

By the end of the year, South Korea plans to deploy the newest Hyunmoo-5 ballistic missile, capable of carrying a warhead weighing up to eight tons. This will be Seoul's response to North Korea's growing missile arsenal and the increasing risk of nuclear provocations, said the country's Minister of Defense Ahn Gyu-baek in an interview with Yonhap News, writes UNN.

Details

South Korean Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-baek confirmed that the operational deployment of Hyunmoo-5 will begin as early as the end of 2025. The system is currently undergoing integration into the defense forces.

Hyunmoo-5 is currently in the process of integration and will begin active deployment starting from the end of this year.

— Ahn stated.

The missile, dubbed the "monster missile" by local media, has a super-powerful warhead weighing up to eight tons and is designed to destroy fortified underground bunkers of the North Korean command.

Hyunmoo-5 was first unveiled during Armed Forces Day in 2024 and is a key element of the national defense program "Massive Korean Punishment and Retaliation" – part of a three-pronged deterrence strategy that also includes Kill Chain (preemptive strike) and KAMD (air and missile defense system).

"Socialist paradise" and military parade: Kim Jong Un consolidates power amid Russia's war in Ukraine and US-China confrontation10.10.25, 16:35 • 3527 views

Ahn Gyu-baek noted that a salvo of 15-20 such missiles could cause destruction comparable to the use of tactical nuclear weapons.

Hyunmoo-5 is a weapon capable of achieving a deterrence effect comparable to a nuclear arsenal.

— the minister emphasized.

The decision to deploy was a reaction to the escalating situation on the Korean Peninsula. According to Ahn, Seoul is closely monitoring the development of North Korea's Hwasong-20 intercontinental ballistic missile, which the DPRK recently demonstrated at a military parade.

DPRK has up to 2000 kg of enriched uranium capable of creating hundreds of nuclear warheads - Unification Minister Chun25.09.25, 15:58 • 2945 views

There are numerous indications that North Korea is preparing for a test launch of the Hwasong-20 this year.

— he reported, adding that serial production is not yet being discussed.

The minister also stressed that South Korea will continue to expand the range and power of its missile systems to enhance defense readiness without the need to develop its own nuclear weapons.

We will continue to strengthen our defense capabilities by increasing the number of new generation missile systems.

— Ahn noted.

The Hyunmoo-5 missile is part of a strategy to develop conventional strategic weapons capable of penetrating the most protected facilities. It is intended to be a key element in deterring Pyongyang without violating international agreements on nuclear non-proliferation.

North Korea close to creating nuclear missile capable of hitting US - South Korean President25.09.25, 20:35 • 5027 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
War in Ukraine
North Korea
South Korea
China
United States