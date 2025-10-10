On the 80th anniversary of the Workers' Party, the leader of North Korea claims successes in recent years, despite sanctions and international isolation. DW's material points to Russia's war against Ukraine as a catalyst for the status that today allows Kim Jong Un to emphasize his power and promise "golden mountains" of socialist life in the DPRK.

UNN reports with reference to Deutsche Welle and Independent.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un spoke ahead of Friday's celebration of the 80th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party, in which he praised what he called his country's struggle against a US-led military threat and vowed to turn North Korea into "the best socialist paradise in the world."

The 80th anniversary of the Workers' Party of Korea and its own successes in recent years are being celebrated in Pyongyang with a large-scale military parade. During the parade, Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang and former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev will be on the podium next to Kim, DW writes.

The publication considers in its material the fact that the strengthening of Kim's power and influence may be related to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The vicissitudes in the context of the economic confrontation between the US and China also make a significant contribution.

Thanks to this, North Korea has become an important partner - writes Deutsche Welle.

The changes have allowed Kim to loosen the shackles of economic sanctions imposed by the UN Security Council for nuclear and missile tests, with Russia supplying North Korea with fuel and food. China is also likely no longer adhering to sanctions as strictly as before, the publication concludes.

Russia likely resumed secret arms deliveries from North Korea

Thus, the culmination of the events marking North Korea's anniversary to date will be a military parade. It will take place on Friday, October 10, in a square in Pyongyang. A demonstration of some of the newest and most modern weapons aimed at the US and its allies should be expected.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said that Pyongyang is preparing new military steps in response to increased US military activity on the Korean Peninsula.