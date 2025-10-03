Russia likely resumed secret arms deliveries from North Korea

Russia may resume covert arms supplies from North Korea after a two-month hiatus. This is indicated by new satellite images showing the movement of the vessel Lady R, which was previously suspected of transporting illegal cargo from the DPRK. This is reported by UNN with reference to the publication NK Pro.

Analysis of Planet Labs satellite images showed that the sanctioned vessel Lady R, previously exposed in illegal arms operations, was again spotted in the northeastern port of Rason.

This is its first appearance in two months, and, according to experts, it may indicate preparation for another loading.

The cargo ship Lady R on Wednesday unloaded cargo containers in the port of Rason, after apparently preparing for shipment in the Russian port of Vostochny from September 24 to 26 - the publication writes.

It is noted that the exact content of the containers transported since August 2023 remains uncertain. At the same time, experts suggest that these are military supplies that can be carried out not only by sea, but also through railway communication between Russia and North Korea.

According to analysts, long storage of containers at the pier without quick shipment may indicate their emptiness or use as a cover for other goods. Such tactics complicate tracking the true purpose of transportation.

