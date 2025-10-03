$41.220.08
October 2, 06:06 PM
Ukraine severs diplomatic ties with Nicaragua - MFA
Exclusive
October 2, 01:54 PM
Online Gambling Monitoring: PlayCity Explains How It Will Work and When It Will Launch
Exclusive
October 2, 01:45 PM
"Not holy angels": Expert explained why control over NABU needs to be strengthened
October 2, 01:08 PM
Ukraine returned 185 defenders from Russian captivity, among them defenders of Mariupol and Chornobyl NPP - ZelenskyyPhoto
Exclusive
October 2, 12:31 PM
How Ukrainians abroad can provide DNA samples to search for missing persons: the Ministry of Internal Affairs provided an answer
October 2, 09:13 AM
Zelenskyy in Denmark: Ukraine proposes a European "Drone Wall" that should exist throughout Europe, not just in one country
October 2, 07:38 AM
Odesa was completely flooded during the bad weather: a commission was created to investigate the causes of the tragedy
October 2, 06:36 AM
Russian missile modernization outpaces Ukrainian Patriot defense system - Financial Times
October 2, 05:53 AM
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for deep strikes inside Russia - WSJ
October 2, 05:30 AM
"Dynamo" - "Crystal Palace", "Aberdeen" - "Shakhtar": Ukrainian clubs start in the Conference LeaguePhoto
Publications
Exclusives
Russia likely resumed secret arms deliveries from North Korea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1750 views

Satellite images recorded the movement of the vessel Lady R in Rason port, which was previously suspected of transporting illegal cargo from the DPRK. This may indicate the resumption of covert arms supplies to Russia after a two-month pause.

Russia likely resumed secret arms deliveries from North Korea

Russia may resume covert arms supplies from North Korea after a two-month hiatus. This is indicated by new satellite images showing the movement of the vessel Lady R, which was previously suspected of transporting illegal cargo from the DPRK. This is reported by UNN with reference to the publication NK Pro.  

Details

Analysis of Planet Labs satellite images showed that the sanctioned vessel Lady R, previously exposed in illegal arms operations, was again spotted in the northeastern port of Rason.

This is its first appearance in two months, and, according to experts, it may indicate preparation for another loading.

The cargo ship Lady R on Wednesday unloaded cargo containers in the port of Rason, after apparently preparing for shipment in the Russian port of Vostochny from September 24 to 26

- the publication writes.

It is noted that the exact content of the containers transported since August 2023 remains uncertain. At the same time, experts suggest that these are military supplies that can be carried out not only by sea, but also through railway communication between Russia and North Korea.

According to analysts, long storage of containers at the pier without quick shipment may indicate their emptiness or use as a cover for other goods. Such tactics complicate tracking the true purpose of transportation.

Recall

South Korean intelligence reports about 4,700 North Korean soldiers killed or wounded in the war against Ukraine. The DPRK officially admitted sending its military to Russia.

Putin: North Korea tried to stop the war in Ukraine
02.10.25, 19:30

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
North Korea
Ukraine