North Korea close to creating nuclear missile capable of hitting US - South Korean President

North Korea is in the final stages of developing an intercontinental ballistic missile that can hit the United States with a nuclear weapon. However, it has yet to master the technology of atmospheric re-entry. This was stated on Thursday by South Korean President Lee Jae-myung, according to UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

Lee Jae-myung, who is in New York for the United Nations General Assembly, held an investor relations session at the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday. He promised to reduce security risks associated with North Korea to attract more investment and stimulate the economy.

Whether for negotiations with the US or for their own regime, they continue to develop intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of reaching the United States, carrying a nuclear bomb, and bombing the United States. It seems they have not yet succeeded, but they are in the final stage, with only the so-called atmospheric re-entry technology remaining. This will also likely be resolved soon. - said Lee.

Last year, North Korea launched its largest intercontinental ballistic missile, the Hwasong-19, which flew deep into space. Experts say such missiles are capable of hitting any target in the United States, although North Korea's ability to guide the missile and protect the warhead during its re-entry into the atmosphere is still in doubt.

Lee reiterated that US President Donald Trump would be the "only" person who could be North Korea's negotiating partner. Trump said in August that he wanted to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, possibly as early as this year.

The South Korean leader, who took office in June, seeks to improve strained relations with Pyongyang and has proposed dialogue between the two Koreas, but North Korea has rejected such calls.

Let's reduce nuclear weapons in the medium term. Let's strive for denuclearization in the long term. - said Lee Jae-myung.

Addition

South Korean Unification Minister Chun Dong-young stated that North Korea likely possesses up to 2,000 kilograms of highly enriched uranium, which could form the basis for hundreds of nuclear warheads. He emphasized that Pyongyang has actively expanded its nuclear capabilities in recent years, and centrifuges are currently operating in four locations, accumulating materials.