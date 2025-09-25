DPRK has up to 2000 kg of enriched uranium capable of creating hundreds of nuclear warheads - Unification Minister Chun

South Korean Unification Minister Chun Dong-young stated that North Korea likely possesses up to 2,000 kilograms of highly enriched uranium, which could form the basis for hundreds of nuclear warheads. He emphasized that Pyongyang has actively expanded its nuclear capabilities in recent years, and centrifuges are currently operating in four locations, accumulating materials. This was reported by Yonhap News, writes UNN.

Details

According to Chun, uranium enriched to 90% or more is sufficient to create one nuclear bomb with just 10–12 kg. The minister noted that international sanctions are currently unable to force North Korea to abandon its nuclear weapons program. He called for a resumption of talks between the US and Pyongyang, considering them a potential "breakthrough" in stalled denuclearization efforts and an opportunity to restore inter-Korean contacts.

Trump wants to meet Kim Jong Un

Chun added that the South Korean government is doing everything possible to create conditions for dialogue between Pyongyang and Washington. He also reported that negotiations are underway to suspend military exercises near the demilitarized zone to reduce tensions before the resumption of border security agreements.

At the same time, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un expressed readiness to resume talks with the US on the condition of lifting denuclearization demands, but ruled out dialogue with Seoul and the possibility of Korean reunification.

Kim Jong Un and Trump maintain "not bad" relations, but DPRK will not abandon nuclear program

The administration of South Korean President Lee Jae-myung continues to insist on a peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy, supporting any steps to freeze nuclear programs as an interim stage on the path to ultimate denuclearization.

Recall

North Korea refused to comply with US demands for denuclearization, emphasizing that its status as a nuclear power is "irreversible" and enshrined in the country's constitution.

South Korea received intelligence indicating a possible supply of a nuclear reactor from Russia to Pyongyang.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un stated that Pyongyang is ready to negotiate if the US stops demanding that the country abandon nuclear weapons.