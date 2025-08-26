Trump wants to meet Kim Jong Un

US President Donald Trump expressed his desire to meet with DPRK leader Kim Jong Un in 2025. This is reported by UNN with reference to Sky News and Reuters.

I would like to meet him this year... I look forward to meeting Kim Jong Un in the future. I would like to meet. We have a great relationship with him. - stated the head of the White House.

According to Donald Trump, he and the DPRK leader "became very friendly" during his first term as president.

We think we can do something in this direction - said the American leader, adding that he would like to help relations between the two Koreas.

It is noted that North Korea has not yet responded to the request to comment on the US president's statements.

Reference

Trump and Kim met three times during the US president's first term. US officials tried to reach an agreement on North Korea's nuclear program, but could not agree on what exactly the DPRK would get in return. So the talks broke down, and then Pyongyang accelerated its nuclear program.

Recall

Relations between DPRK leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump remain at a "decent" level, which may indicate Pyongyang's readiness for negotiations with the new US administration. However, North Korea promises to respond to attempts to stop its nuclear program.

