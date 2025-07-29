Kim Jong Un and Trump maintain "not bad" relations, but DPRK will not abandon nuclear program

Relations between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump are "not bad", but Pyongyang promises to react to possible attempts to stop North Korea's nuclear program.

Reported by UNN with reference to Financial Times and The New York Times.

Details

Trump recently boasted about his personal ties with Kim Jong Un and expressed hope for the resumption of nuclear diplomacy between them. And these days, North Korea has already stated that relations between DPRK leader Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump remain at a "not bad" level.

Accordingly, observers suggest that this is a sign of the DPRK's readiness to start negotiations with the new US administration for the first time.

Resumption of dialogue with Washington is possible - said Kim's sister, Kim Yo Jong, who is also a high-ranking official of the North Korean regime.

Another message:

Any attempts to use personal relationships to deny North Korea's status as a nuclear power "will be resolutely rejected", - this is stated in her statement, published by the official Korean Central News Agency.

Reference

Trump and Kim met three times during the US president's first term. US officials tried to reach an agreement on North Korea's nuclear program, but could not agree on what exactly the DPRK would get in return. So the talks broke down, and then Pyongyang accelerated its nuclear program.

Recall

South Korean parliamentarians stated that the DPRK may send additional troops to Russia in July-August to participate in the war against Ukraine.

Russia helped North Korea establish the production of Shahed-type attack drones and trains their pilots.

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions