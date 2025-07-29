$41.800.02
9.5 million and legislative support: what connects Kuzminykh with the pharmaceutical giant "Darnytsia"?
Exclusive
Small pharmaceutical manufacturers against marketing ban: no chance to compete
Primary vs. secondary market: how the real estate market in Ukraine changed in 2025
10-kopeck coins may be withdrawn from circulation: NBU explains details
After the Kakhovka HPP was blown up by the Russians, conditions for a locust invasion re-emerged in Ukraine - ecologist
Magnetic storms in August 2025: when to expect and how to prepare
"Dynamo" - "Hamrun Spartans": announcement of the Champions League qualification return match
Passenger train accident in Germany: five Ukrainians among the injured
"Darnytskyi" influence: MP Kuzminykh's activities should be investigated by law enforcement
10 or 12 days: Trump announced a new deadline for Russia
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Kim Jong Un and Trump maintain "not bad" relations, but DPRK will not abandon nuclear program

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1248 views

Relations between DPRK leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump remain at a "not bad" level, which may indicate Pyongyang's readiness for negotiations with the new US administration. However, North Korea promises to react to attempts to stop its nuclear program.

Kim Jong Un and Trump maintain "not bad" relations, but DPRK will not abandon nuclear program

Relations between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump are "not bad", but Pyongyang promises to react to possible attempts to stop North Korea's nuclear program.

Reported by UNN with reference to Financial Times and The New York Times.

Details

Trump recently boasted about his personal ties with Kim Jong Un and expressed hope for the resumption of nuclear diplomacy between them. And these days, North Korea has already stated that relations between DPRK leader Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump remain at a "not bad" level.

Accordingly, observers suggest that this is a sign of the DPRK's readiness to start negotiations with the new US administration for the first time.

Resumption of dialogue with Washington is possible

- said Kim's sister, Kim Yo Jong, who is also a high-ranking official of the North Korean regime.

Another message:

Any attempts to use personal relationships to deny North Korea's status as a nuclear power "will be resolutely rejected",

- this is stated in her statement, published by the official Korean Central News Agency.

Reference

Trump and Kim met three times during the US president's first term. US officials tried to reach an agreement on North Korea's nuclear program, but could not agree on what exactly the DPRK would get in return. So the talks broke down, and then Pyongyang accelerated its nuclear program.

Recall

South Korean parliamentarians stated that the DPRK may send additional troops to Russia in July-August to participate in the war against Ukraine.

Russia helped North Korea establish the production of Shahed-type attack drones and trains their pilots.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Financial Times
Kim Jong Un
Shahed-136
Donald Trump
North Korea
United States
Ukraine
