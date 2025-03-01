The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM • 20057 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 113459 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 172615 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 108566 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 344810 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 174216 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 145355 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196244 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 125000 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108203 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 52784 views

A group of tourists from Britain and other countries visited the DPRK for the first time since the pandemic. The visitors spoke about tight controls, restrictions on movement and communication with locals during their 4-day trip.

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

A group of British tourists, who became the first foreign tourists to visit North Korea after a five-year pause, shared their impressions. Tourism to the country was resumed only last week, after years of isolation of North Korea during the COVID-19 pandemic. This is reported by the BBC, UNN writes.

Details 

According to the BBC, North Korea closed its borders at the beginning of the pandemic, preventing diplomats, humanitarian workers, and tourists from entering, making it virtually impossible to get information about what is happening there.

Since then, it has further isolated itself from much of the world, relying on support from Russia and China. Many doubted whether Western citizens would ever be allowed to return.

However, after years of persuasion, several tour leaders got the green light. So tourists from the UK, France, Germany, and Australia traveled to North Korea's Rason Province, where they spent four days visiting local businesses and infrastructure. However, the experience of the trip was often limited by the tight control of local guides who followed an approved schedule. The tourists had no access to telephone, Internet, or ATMs, and their time was strictly regulated.

Among the tourists was 28-year-old British YouTuber Mike O'Kennedy. Despite his reputation, he was shocked by the extreme level of control. As with all trips to North Korea, the tourists were accompanied by local guides who followed a strict, pre-approved schedule. It included carefully planned trips to a brewery, a school, and a new, fully stocked pharmacy.

Ben Weston, one of the tour leaders from Suffolk, compared visiting North Korea to a "school trip". "You can't leave the hotel without guides,

- He said.

“This cooperation poses a serious threat to the international community.” Budanov on Russia-North Korea relations18.02.25, 13:38 • 23952 views

A few times I even had to tell them when I wanted to use the restroom. "I have never had to do that anywhere in the world.

- Mike said.

For now, tourists are being kept away from the capital Pyongyang. Greg Vazzi of Koryo Tours admits that the current itinerary lacks Pyongyang's "big attractions." He suspects that the authorities chose Rason as a guinea pig because the area is relatively isolated and easy to control.

Created as a special economic zone to test new financial policies, it operates as a mini-capitalist enclave within the rest of the socialist state. Chinese businessmen run joint ventures with North Koreans and can enter and leave quite freely.

Joe Smith, an experienced North Korea traveler and former author of the specialized platform NK News, visited the country on his third trip. "I think the more times you go there, the less you know. Each time you look behind the curtain a little bit, which leaves you with even more questions,

- He said.

Joe's highlight was an unexpected visit to a luxury goods market selling jeans and perfume, as well as fake Louis Vuitton bags and Japanese washing machines, probably imported from China. Here, tourists were not allowed to take pictures - as they suspected, it was an attempt to hide this consumer bubble from the rest of the country.

It was the only place where people did not expect us. It seemed dirty and real; a place where North Koreans actually go. I liked it,

- Joe said.

However, according to the experienced guides, the group's movements were more restricted than during previous trips, and there were fewer opportunities to wander the streets, visit a hairdresser or supermarket, and talk to locals.

Covid was often cited as a reason, said Greg from Koryo Tours. 

"At first glance, they are still concerned.

Our luggage was disinfected at the border, our temperature was taken, and about 50% of people are still wearing masks," Greg said. 

COVID-19 is believed to have hit North Korea hard, although it is difficult to assess the extent of the suffering.

ISW: North Korea is using the war in Ukraine to test its military capabilities09.02.25, 06:05 • 73560 views

Local guides repeated the government's line that the virus entered the country on a balloon sent from South Korea and was quickly eliminated in 90 days. 

One of the few chances that tourists get in North Korea to interact with locals is through their guides, who sometimes speak English. On these recent trips, they were surprisingly well-informed, despite the regime's powerful propaganda machine and information blockade. 

They knew about Trump's tariffs and the war in Ukraine-even that North Korean troops were involved. But when Joe showed a photo from Syria, his guide didn't know that President Assad had been overthrown. "I carefully explained that sometimes when people don't like their leader, they rise up and oust him, and at first he didn't believe me.

Such conversations need to be conducted delicately. Strict laws do not allow North Koreans to speak freely. Ask or tell too much and tourists can put their guide or themselves at risk.

According to Greg from Koryo Tours, such interaction brings a deeper meaning to tourism in North Korea: "North Koreans get the opportunity to communicate with foreigners. This allows them to come up with something new, which is very important in such a closed country.

But tourism to North Korea is controversial, especially after travelers were allowed to return earlier than humanitarian workers and most Western diplomats, including British ones. Critics, including Joanna Hosaniak of the Citizens Alliance for Human Rights in North Korea, argue that these trips mainly benefit the regime.

This is not like tourism in other poor countries, where locals receive additional income. The vast majority of the population does not know about the existence of these tourists. Their money goes to the state and ultimately to its military,

- She said.

Russia is stepping up cooperation with Iran and North Korea in support of the war against Ukraine - ISW24.02.25, 07:15 • 26002 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the World
Pyongyang
Bashar al-Assad
Australia
Donald Trump
North Korea
Syria
France
United Kingdom
Germany
China
