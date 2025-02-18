“This cooperation poses a serious threat to the international community.” Budanov on Russia-North Korea relations

ukenru
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 40075 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 65179 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 103692 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 69212 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 115927 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100734 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112920 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116668 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 152398 views

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115159 views

Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 66538 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 109130 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 80881 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 46732 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 74208 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 103698 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 115932 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 152401 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 143133 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 175524 views
Actual people
Actual places
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 33313 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 74208 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133936 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135818 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164124 views
“This cooperation poses a serious threat to the international community.” Budanov on Russia-North Korea relations

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23715 views

Russia and North Korea are stepping up military cooperation in technology, science and industry. russia has helped improve the accuracy of North Korea's KN-23 missiles, which poses a threat to international security.

North Korea and Russia are strengthening military cooperation in many areas, including technology, science and industry, which poses a serious threat to the international community.

The head of the Main Directorate of Military Intelligence (GUR), Kyrylo Budanov, said this in an interview with The Chosun, UNN reports .

Details

According to Budanov, North Korea and Russia are strengthening military cooperation in many sectors, including technology, science and industry.

This cooperation reaches the highest level and poses a serious threat to the international community

- He said.

As an example, Budanov cited the KN-23 missile that North Korea supplied to Russia.

At first, its accuracy was seriously imperfect, with an error of 500 to 1500 meters. But Russian missile experts made technical changes, solving the problem. Now the missile is much more accurate and poses a much greater threat

- He said.

Budanov: DPRK troops are still operating as part of the Russian Armed Forces, but have suffered losses of 4000 soldiers18.02.25, 13:04 • 26387 views

In addition, Budanov warned that this technological advancement could have serious security implications for South Korea and Japan, which are within range of North Korea's missiles.

North Korea is using this war to gain combat experience and modernize its military technology. This will have long-term implications for the security landscape in the Asia-Pacific region

- Budanov said.

ISW: North Korea is using the war in Ukraine to test its military capabilities09.02.25, 06:05 • 73193 views

Alina Volianska

WarPolitics
holovne-upravlinnia-rozvidky-ukrainaThe Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
north-koreaNorth Korea
south-koreaSouth Korea
kyrylo-budanovKirill Budanov
japanJapan

