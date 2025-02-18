“This cooperation poses a serious threat to the international community.” Budanov on Russia-North Korea relations

North Korea and Russia are strengthening military cooperation in many areas, including technology, science and industry, which poses a serious threat to the international community.

The head of the Main Directorate of Military Intelligence (GUR), Kyrylo Budanov, said this in an interview with The Chosun, UNN reports .

According to Budanov, North Korea and Russia are strengthening military cooperation in many sectors, including technology, science and industry.

This cooperation reaches the highest level and poses a serious threat to the international community - He said.

As an example, Budanov cited the KN-23 missile that North Korea supplied to Russia.

At first, its accuracy was seriously imperfect, with an error of 500 to 1500 meters. But Russian missile experts made technical changes, solving the problem. Now the missile is much more accurate and poses a much greater threat - He said.

In addition, Budanov warned that this technological advancement could have serious security implications for South Korea and Japan, which are within range of North Korea's missiles.

North Korea is using this war to gain combat experience and modernize its military technology. This will have long-term implications for the security landscape in the Asia-Pacific region - Budanov said.

