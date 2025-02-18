Budanov: DPRK troops are still operating as part of the Russian Armed Forces, but have suffered losses of 4000 soldiers

ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 27678 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 48331 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 93052 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 54328 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 112039 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 99541 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112319 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116628 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 149972 views

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115133 views

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 53537 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 106695 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 64994 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 26770 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 51822 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 93052 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 112039 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 149973 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 140833 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 173301 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 22507 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 51822 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133075 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 134970 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163385 views
Budanov: DPRK troops are still operating as part of the Russian Armed Forces, but have suffered losses of 4000 soldiers

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26387 views

4000 DPRK soldiers have been killed or wounded in Ukraine, but their activities continue. About 12,000 North Korean soldiers are operating as part of Russian units.

Today, North Korean troops have about 4,000 dead or seriously wounded soldiers. However, despite their losses, their activities continue. 

This was stated by the head of the Main Directorate of Military Intelligence (GUR) Kirill Budanov in an interview with The Chosun, reports UNN.

Details

According to Budanov, there are currently about 4,000 soldiers in the North Korean forces who have been killed or seriously wounded.

Despite these losses, their operations continue without major disruptions

- He said.

About 12,000 North Korean soldiers have reportedly been deployed, although they do not operate independently. Instead, they are part of Russian units, conducting joint operations in small groups rather than taking up their own positions on the front lines.

They operate as part of larger Russian formations, carrying out joint operations

- Budanov said.

As for the possibility of further deployment of North Korean forces, Budanov said that there is no concrete evidence of the presence of additional special forces or infantry reinforcements.

However, there has been a clear increase in the number of artillery and missile units, as well as support personnel

- He said.

Recall

At the Munich Security Conference, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia could possibly deploy another 2-3,000 troops from North Korea to the Kursk region. 

Alina Volianska

WarPolitics
holovne-upravlinnia-rozvidky-ukrainaThe Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
north-koreaNorth Korea
kyrylo-budanovKirill Budanov
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

