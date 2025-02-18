Budanov: DPRK troops are still operating as part of the Russian Armed Forces, but have suffered losses of 4000 soldiers

Today, North Korean troops have about 4,000 dead or seriously wounded soldiers. However, despite their losses, their activities continue.

This was stated by the head of the Main Directorate of Military Intelligence (GUR) Kirill Budanov in an interview with The Chosun, reports UNN.

Details

According to Budanov, there are currently about 4,000 soldiers in the North Korean forces who have been killed or seriously wounded.

Despite these losses, their operations continue without major disruptions - He said.

About 12,000 North Korean soldiers have reportedly been deployed, although they do not operate independently. Instead, they are part of Russian units, conducting joint operations in small groups rather than taking up their own positions on the front lines.

They operate as part of larger Russian formations, carrying out joint operations - Budanov said.

As for the possibility of further deployment of North Korean forces, Budanov said that there is no concrete evidence of the presence of additional special forces or infantry reinforcements.

However, there has been a clear increase in the number of artillery and missile units, as well as support personnel - He said.

Recall

At the Munich Security Conference, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia could possibly deploy another 2-3,000 troops from North Korea to the Kursk region.