Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People

From late summer to October, bats in Ukraine leave their summer colonies and head for wintering. Often they even settle in multi-story buildings, looking for a safe haven. How to treat animals so as not to harm them or yourself - Aliona Prylutska, a specialist at the Ukrainian Center for Bat Rehabilitation, told a journalist from UNN.

From late summer to early autumn, active bat migration begins in Ukraine in search of safe places for wintering. For most species, this period starts in August-September and lasts until October. Then the animals leave their summer colonies and go to caves, mines, or old buildings where they can survive the cold months.

The migratory routes of these bats can reach hundreds of kilometers. They navigate using echolocation and unerringly find the necessary shelters. The survival of the colony until spring depends on the correct choice of wintering place.

Often, wintering takes place in cities. Multi-story buildings with cracks and crevices seem similar to natural caves to bats. Animals do not seek to harm people - they are simply looking for a safe haven. Unfortunately, the disappearance of natural habitats pushes them into urban areas.

What to do if a bat flew into your home in the summer

If a bat flew into your home in the evening or at night:

don't panic. Of course, for most people, the appearance of a bat is stressful, but it is worth remembering that for an animal much smaller than us, it is also incredible stress;

prevent the animal from penetrating deep into the apartment. Open the window as wide as possible and direct it outside with a towel. Or wait until it flies out the window on its own. Do not try to hit the bat with various objects - this can injure the animal and lead to its death;

if the bat has stopped flying and has landed on a wall or other surface, put on thick (e.g., leather) gloves and try to catch it. Try to hold the animal so that its wings are pressed against its body. The thumb can be fixed under the chin, then the animal will not be able to bite you;

release the animal outside (if the temperature is above zero). You can release the bat "from your hand" or place it on a tree trunk.

If you found a sleeping bat during the day:

put on thick (e.g., leather) gloves. Do not handle bats with bare hands - they can bite painfully, experts warn;

catch the bat by covering it with a box from above and pushing a flat piece of cardboard (board, folder) between the wall and the bat. Then flip the box, covered with cardboard. In this way, the animal will be inside the box;

Bats in the apartment. Photo by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Volyn region

If you found a bat in winter, or when it's already freezing outside

If you find an animal on the balcony or in the utility rooms of the house in winter, do not touch the animals.

If you found a bat in the cellar, please do not touch it! Let it stay until spring, it will fly out on its own. Make sure there is access to freedom. Remember that all bat species in Ukraine are listed in the Red Book. Their killing and destruction of shelters is prohibited - emphasized the Center.

Experts also warn: do not carry out repair work in winter on balconies and facades, do not change windows. In spring, when bats leave their winter shelters, you can safely inspect the balcony or facade and close the cracks through which the animals got inside. This way you will keep the colony alive and avoid unwanted neighborhood next winter.

If you found a colony on your balcony or in the premises

Call the bat rehabilitation contact center: +38 066 305 9895. The center has representatives in many cities. If necessary, carefully move the bats into boxes: for this, put on thick gloves.

Place them in a single layer, put a slightly damp cloth on the bottom or top to maintain humidity and temperature. Keep the boxes in a cool room (+3…+6°C). Wait for specialists to arrive and hand over the animals to them - experts explain.

Remember that bats:

are not aggressive and do not attack without reason;

do not drink blood;

do not transmit diseases by airborne droplets;

do not destroy the materials of the house where they winter.

"We emphasize closing windows when leaving premises during the migration period from August 1 to mid-September," the specialist emphasized.

