August 24, 01:49 PM • 12005 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a new prisoner exchange: defenders who had been in captivity since 2022 returned homePhoto
August 24, 10:46 AM • 22830 views
SBU and SSO congratulated Russians on Ukraine's Independence Day: drones hit gas processing complex in Ust-LugaVideo
August 24, 09:24 AM • 30365 views
In Kyiv region, a 7-year-old boy accidentally shot a neighbor girl
August 24, 07:11 AM • 28759 views
Independence is forged on the battlefield: Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on the holidayVideo
August 24, 05:50 AM • 38062 views
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
August 23, 07:20 AM • 73052 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
August 23, 06:14 AM • 61537 views
Zelenskyy: we will not give our land to the occupier
August 22, 06:18 PM • 33393 views
Trump on the war in Ukraine: "Over the next two weeks, we will find out how everything turns out"
August 22, 03:16 PM • 56361 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
August 22, 02:47 PM • 35397 views
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The Eiffel Tower lit up in blue and yellow in honor of Ukraine's Independence Day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

The Eiffel Tower in Paris was illuminated in blue and yellow on August 24 in honor of Ukraine's Independence Day. This symbolizes France's solidarity with Ukraine; similar actions are taking place in various European countries.

The Eiffel Tower lit up in blue and yellow in honor of Ukraine's Independence Day

On the evening of August 24, in honor of Ukraine's Independence Day, the Eiffel Tower in Paris was illuminated in blue and yellow, symbolizing solidarity with Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to local social media.

Details

In the center of Paris, the Eiffel Tower shone in the colors of the Ukrainian flag — blue and yellow. This became a symbol of support for Ukraine and an expression of the French people's unity with Ukrainians.

Addition

Similar actions are taking place in various European countries to demonstrate support for the Ukrainian people and emphasize the importance of international solidarity.

In addition, French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated Ukraine on Independence Day, noting the courage of the Ukrainian people. He assured of France's unwavering support in the struggle for justice and peace.

Delegations from around the world joined Independence Day celebrations24.08.25, 13:57 • 3396 views

Veronika Marchenko

SocietyNews of the World
Emmanuel Macron
Paris
France
Europe
Ukraine