The Eiffel Tower lit up in blue and yellow in honor of Ukraine's Independence Day

On the evening of August 24, in honor of Ukraine's Independence Day, the Eiffel Tower in Paris was illuminated in blue and yellow, symbolizing solidarity with Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to local social media.

Details

In the center of Paris, the Eiffel Tower shone in the colors of the Ukrainian flag — blue and yellow. This became a symbol of support for Ukraine and an expression of the French people's unity with Ukrainians.

Addition

Similar actions are taking place in various European countries to demonstrate support for the Ukrainian people and emphasize the importance of international solidarity.

In addition, French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated Ukraine on Independence Day, noting the courage of the Ukrainian people. He assured of France's unwavering support in the struggle for justice and peace.

