Zelenskyy confirmed a new prisoner exchange: defenders who had been in captivity since 2022 returned home

Ukraine was able to bring back defenders from Russian captivity - representatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard, and the State Border Guard Service.

UNN reports this with reference to the page of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Today our people are returning home. Soldiers of the Armed Forces, the National Guard, the State Border Guard Service, and civilians. Most of them have been in captivity since 2022.

Journalist Dmytro Khyliuk, who was abducted in the Kyiv region in March 2022, is returning from captivity in the Russian Federation.

Finally, he is home, in Ukraine. Exchanges continue. And this is possible thanks to our soldiers, who replenish the exchange fund for Ukraine. - emphasized the President of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy thanked the United Arab Emirates for their mediation efforts.

To partners who help. We thank the UAE for their assistance. - noted the president.

Zelenskyy also mentioned everyone who helps to bring back Ukrainian defenders.

To our team, which works every day. Thank you to everyone who, with their work, makes it possible for our people to return.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, another prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine took place today, UNN reported earlier.