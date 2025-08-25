$41.280.07
Men under 24 years old traveling abroad: Venislavsky told when the bill might be considered by the committee and in the Rada

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1832 views

Fedir Venislavsky announced that the committee might consider the bill allowing men under 24 to travel abroad no earlier than September 4-5. There are currently 14 days for submitting alternative bills.

Men under 24 years old traveling abroad: Venislavsky told when the bill might be considered by the committee and in the Rada

A group of people's deputies registered a bill in the Verkhovna Rada that provides for allowing men under the age of 24 to travel abroad. People's Deputy, member of the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Fedir Venislavskyi told UNN that it is currently unknown when the relevant committee will be able to consider it, as there are still two weeks for submitting alternative bills.

Details

On August 22, a bill "On Amendments to the Law of Ukraine "On the Procedure for Leaving Ukraine and Entering Ukraine for Citizens of Ukraine" regarding the temporary restriction of the right to leave Ukraine for conscripts and those liable for military service during martial law or a state of emergency" was registered in the Verkhovna Rada.

According to the draft law, during martial law or a state of emergency, the right to leave Ukraine may be temporarily restricted for conscripts, those liable for military service, and reservists, however, the temporary restriction of the right to leave Ukraine cannot be established for conscripts and those liable for military service who are not subject to conscription for military service during mobilization in the current and next years due to not reaching the age of conscription for military service during mobilization.

That is, men under the age of 23 will be able to travel abroad without hindrance.

In addition, servicemen may leave Ukraine on general grounds, unless otherwise provided by law.

In a comment to UNN, People's Deputy, member of the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence (the main committee that will consider the draft law - ed.), one of the authors of the bill, Fedir Venislavskyi, said that it is currently difficult to say when the committee will be able to consider it.

"It's hard to say for now. According to the Regulations, there are 14 days for submitting alternatives," Venislavskyi said.

For reference - according to Article 100 of the Regulations of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, people's deputies have 14 days to submit alternative bills from the moment the first bill on the relevant issue is registered.

According to him, it is unlikely that the document will be considered in its entirety immediately, meaning it may be voted on in two readings.

To the clarifying question whether "it can be said that the committee will be able to consider it no earlier than September 4-5," Venislavskyi replied: "I think so."

Addition

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he instructed the government to work out the possibility of simplifying border crossing for young Ukrainians by raising the ceiling from 18 to 22 years.

"I instructed the government, together with the military command, to work out the possibility of simplifying the crossing of the state border for young Ukrainians. (...) Currently, there is an 18-year-old restriction at the border, I propose to raise the level to 22 years so that there are no restrictions when crossing. I believe that this is a positive, correct story, and will help many young Ukrainians maintain ties with Ukraine and realize themselves in Ukraine, first of all - in Ukraine, .. realize themselves in education," Zelenskyy said.

On August 18, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko stated that the Ukrainian government is considering the possibility of adopting a resolution that would grant men under 22 years of age the right to travel abroad.

On August 22, Svyrydenko, during the question hour for people's deputies to the government, stated that work is currently underway on a resolution on allowing men aged 18-22 to travel abroad. The Cabinet of Ministers is discussing this document with the military.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

