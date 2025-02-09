ISW: North Korea is using the war in Ukraine to test its military capabilities

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 32882 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 74305 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 98097 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 112601 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 91725 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 122087 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101991 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113176 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116810 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 156742 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 101324 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 79011 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 50208 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 102592 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 78277 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 112601 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 122087 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 156742 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 147152 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 179364 views
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 78315 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 102598 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 135550 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 137412 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165497 views
ISW: North Korea is using the war in Ukraine to test its military capabilities

ISW: North Korea is using the war in Ukraine to test its military capabilities

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 73194 views

Russia provides the DPRK with drone technology in exchange for North Korean troops' participation in the battles in the Kursk region. Japanese media report on agreements to jointly develop drones.

North Korea is using the war in Ukraine as a springboard to test its military potential. This is stated in a report by analysts of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), UNN reports.

Details

Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War admit that Russia may exchange military technology for DPRK soldiers for their further participation in the war against Ukraine.

Russia may provide North Korea with unmanned and missile technologies in exchange for the participation of North Korean troops in the fighting in the Kursk region

- reporting ISW.

It is noted that the Japanese TV channel NHK, citing numerous sources familiar with Russian-North Korean relations, reported on February 8 that Russia had agreed to help North Korea develop and mass-produce various types of drones in exchange for North Korean troops' support for Russia's military actions against Ukraine.

NHK notes that Russia remains reluctant to help North Korea develop nuclear weapons, fearing that North Korean nuclear tests could further aggravate relations with the United States and complicate relations with the People's Republic of China.

On February 8, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that Russia is deliberately spreading modern technologies in North Korea, including drone technology, and on February 7, he told Reuters that thousands of North Korean troops had returned to active combat in the Kursk region after a short break

- analysts of the Institute for War Studies write.

A Ukrainian brigade operating in the Kursk region posted a video on February 8 that reportedly showed North Korean troops conducting attacks alongside Russian troops in the Kursk region.

Kursk direction: Zelensky confirms advance and liquidation of control point with 20 Russian and DPRK officers08.02.25, 13:12 • 34547 views

South Korean sources have recently reported that Russia has withdrawn North Korean troops from the Kursk region battlefield in mid-January 2025, possibly for rest and recuperation or to rethink how Russia uses these troops.

According to ISW, North Korea is using the war in Ukraine as a springboard to test its military capabilities

- the post says.

"On February 6, Reuters reported that North Korean ballistic missiles launched by Russian forces since December 2024 have demonstrated significantly increased accuracy, which is likely an example of the strengthening of North Korean capabilities gained through the North Korean-Russian alliance," the Institute's analysts added.

ISW's key findings for February 8:

  • Russia may provide North Korea with unmanned aerial vehicles and missile technology in exchange for the participation of North Korean troops in the fighting in the Kursk region.
    • Russia continues to expand its military capabilities, indicating that the Kremlin is not interested in negotiations or a lasting peace with Ukraine.
      • Russian commanders may redeploy forces from the Kurakhove direction to Toretsk to facilitate Russian offensives against Kostiantynivka in the spring or summer of 2025.
        • The Baltic states severed ties with the Soviet-era energy grid that connected them to Belarus and Russia on February 8 as part of efforts to achieve full energy independence from Russia and further integrate their energy infrastructure with the European Union.
          • Ukrainian troops advanced near Chasovyi Yar, while Russian troops advanced near Kupyansk, Lyman and Toretsk.
            • The Kremlin continues to make efforts to encourage Russian citizens to serve in the army.

              Recall

              North Korea is likely to receive technical assistance from Russia to develop several types of drones. The deal was made in response to the North Korean military sending troops to Russia.

              Russia has problems with army replenishment - ISW05.02.25, 05:11 • 75203 views

              Vita Zelenetska

              Vita Zelenetska

              War
              institute-for-the-study-of-warInstitute for the Study of War
              european-unionEuropean Union
              north-koreaNorth Korea
              chinaChina
              volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
              united-statesUnited States
              ukraineUkraine

