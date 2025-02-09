ISW: North Korea is using the war in Ukraine to test its military capabilities

North Korea is using the war in Ukraine as a springboard to test its military potential. This is stated in a report by analysts of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), UNN reports.

Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War admit that Russia may exchange military technology for DPRK soldiers for their further participation in the war against Ukraine.

Russia may provide North Korea with unmanned and missile technologies in exchange for the participation of North Korean troops in the fighting in the Kursk region - reporting ISW.

It is noted that the Japanese TV channel NHK, citing numerous sources familiar with Russian-North Korean relations, reported on February 8 that Russia had agreed to help North Korea develop and mass-produce various types of drones in exchange for North Korean troops' support for Russia's military actions against Ukraine.

NHK notes that Russia remains reluctant to help North Korea develop nuclear weapons, fearing that North Korean nuclear tests could further aggravate relations with the United States and complicate relations with the People's Republic of China.

On February 8, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that Russia is deliberately spreading modern technologies in North Korea, including drone technology, and on February 7, he told Reuters that thousands of North Korean troops had returned to active combat in the Kursk region after a short break - analysts of the Institute for War Studies write.

A Ukrainian brigade operating in the Kursk region posted a video on February 8 that reportedly showed North Korean troops conducting attacks alongside Russian troops in the Kursk region.

South Korean sources have recently reported that Russia has withdrawn North Korean troops from the Kursk region battlefield in mid-January 2025, possibly for rest and recuperation or to rethink how Russia uses these troops.

According to ISW, North Korea is using the war in Ukraine as a springboard to test its military capabilities - the post says.

"On February 6, Reuters reported that North Korean ballistic missiles launched by Russian forces since December 2024 have demonstrated significantly increased accuracy, which is likely an example of the strengthening of North Korean capabilities gained through the North Korean-Russian alliance," the Institute's analysts added.

ISW's key findings for February 8:

Russia may provide North Korea with unmanned aerial vehicles and missile technology in exchange for the participation of North Korean troops in the fighting in the Kursk region.

Russia continues to expand its military capabilities, indicating that the Kremlin is not interested in negotiations or a lasting peace with Ukraine.

Russian commanders may redeploy forces from the Kurakhove direction to Toretsk to facilitate Russian offensives against Kostiantynivka in the spring or summer of 2025.

The Baltic states severed ties with the Soviet-era energy grid that connected them to Belarus and Russia on February 8 as part of efforts to achieve full energy independence from Russia and further integrate their energy infrastructure with the European Union.

Ukrainian troops advanced near Chasovyi Yar, while Russian troops advanced near Kupyansk, Lyman and Toretsk.

The Kremlin continues to make efforts to encourage Russian citizens to serve in the army.

North Korea is likely to receive technical assistance from Russia to develop several types of drones. The deal was made in response to the North Korean military sending troops to Russia.

