Kursk direction: Zelensky confirms advance and liquidation of control point with 20 Russian and DPRK officers

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 54532 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 100900 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 104438 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 121408 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 101758 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 128138 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103390 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113268 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116887 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 161423 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 105262 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 101541 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 81753 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 110233 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 104612 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 121408 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 128138 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 161423 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 151631 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 183789 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 104612 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 110233 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 137975 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139738 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 167561 views
Actual
Kursk direction: Zelensky confirms advance and liquidation of control point with 20 Russian and DPRK officers

Kursk direction: Zelensky confirms advance and liquidation of control point with 20 Russian and DPRK officers

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34548 views

Ukrainian defense forces advanced 2.5 km in the Kursk region and struck at the occupiers' control center. As a result of the operation, 20 senior officers of the Russian Federation and the DPRK were killed, and a “buffer zone” was created.

Defense forces have recently advanced 2.5 km in the Kursk region and struck a Russian command post in the region, killing 20 senior North Korean and Russian officers. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with Reuters, UNN reports.

Details

As for yesterday and the day before yesterday, our guys advanced 2.5 kilometers. Why did they do this? I have always said that the Kursk operation is an operation of preventive strikes by the Russians. Today (February 6 - ed.) they lost 230 people

- Zelensky said.

He also noted that after 4,000 North Korean soldiers were killed, the Russians "hid them.

"They retreated deeper. I don't know... they were recovering, probably resting. Today's offensive, which started at night, again included North Korean military. But for a long time they did not use the North Koreans. They were waiting, but this night they were waiting, they used them," the President said.

I have already said the result... the control center was hit, it was a very strong operation. Before 2.5 kilometers, we hit their Kurdish command center, and a large number of officers were killed there. I was told that 20 officers were killed, including senior North Korean and Russian officers

- Zelensky said.

Ukrainian Armed Forces strike at occupants' command post in Zaporizhzhia: what is known04.02.25, 16:31 • 25688 views

He also spoke more broadly about the goals of the Kursk operation.

"We will be able to assess everything that this operation did only after analyzing... probably after the war is over, analyzing certain military, political, military-political steps. This was one of the steps that was preventive, to prevent the Russians from capturing Sumy, from capturing Kharkiv. It was there that the preventive actions of our military took place, they launched the Kursk offensive. Their task was to disrupt the occupation of our cities, given that we understood that Putin would return. What he failed to do with Kyiv once, he will want to do, we don't know how, but he will want to come back again. This was one of those steps. He came back through operations in Kharkiv region, operations in Sumy region. He wanted to capture at least 2 million people, two regions with more than 1 million people," Zelensky said.

According to him, the Ukrainian brigades made "successful steps, did everything beautifully, it was very dangerous.

"There were more than 700 people we captured in the Kursk region. Also, a large number of troops from the east of our country and from the south were transferred," the President noted. 

Recall

During the 6 months of the Kursk operation, the Armed Forces of Ukraine created a "buffer zone" on the territory of Russia. Russia lost about 40 thousand troops and a significant amount of equipment, forcing it to bring in 12 thousand troops from the DPRK.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics

Contact us about advertising