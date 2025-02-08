Kursk direction: Zelensky confirms advance and liquidation of control point with 20 Russian and DPRK officers

Defense forces have recently advanced 2.5 km in the Kursk region and struck a Russian command post in the region, killing 20 senior North Korean and Russian officers. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with Reuters, UNN reports.

Details

As for yesterday and the day before yesterday, our guys advanced 2.5 kilometers. Why did they do this? I have always said that the Kursk operation is an operation of preventive strikes by the Russians. Today (February 6 - ed.) they lost 230 people - Zelensky said.

He also noted that after 4,000 North Korean soldiers were killed, the Russians "hid them.

"They retreated deeper. I don't know... they were recovering, probably resting. Today's offensive, which started at night, again included North Korean military. But for a long time they did not use the North Koreans. They were waiting, but this night they were waiting, they used them," the President said.

I have already said the result... the control center was hit, it was a very strong operation. Before 2.5 kilometers, we hit their Kurdish command center, and a large number of officers were killed there. I was told that 20 officers were killed, including senior North Korean and Russian officers - Zelensky said.

He also spoke more broadly about the goals of the Kursk operation.

"We will be able to assess everything that this operation did only after analyzing... probably after the war is over, analyzing certain military, political, military-political steps. This was one of the steps that was preventive, to prevent the Russians from capturing Sumy, from capturing Kharkiv. It was there that the preventive actions of our military took place, they launched the Kursk offensive. Their task was to disrupt the occupation of our cities, given that we understood that Putin would return. What he failed to do with Kyiv once, he will want to do, we don't know how, but he will want to come back again. This was one of those steps. He came back through operations in Kharkiv region, operations in Sumy region. He wanted to capture at least 2 million people, two regions with more than 1 million people," Zelensky said.

According to him, the Ukrainian brigades made "successful steps, did everything beautifully, it was very dangerous.

"There were more than 700 people we captured in the Kursk region. Also, a large number of troops from the east of our country and from the south were transferred," the President noted.

Recall

During the 6 months of the Kursk operation, the Armed Forces of Ukraine created a "buffer zone" on the territory of Russia. Russia lost about 40 thousand troops and a significant amount of equipment, forcing it to bring in 12 thousand troops from the DPRK.