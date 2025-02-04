Ukrainian Armed Forces strike at occupants' command post in Zaporizhzhia: what is known

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 41755 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 75194 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 104059 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 107278 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 125746 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102759 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 131172 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103635 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113355 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116949 views

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 100004 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 28812 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 114150 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 34624 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 108618 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 41755 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 125746 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 131172 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163741 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153728 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 7432 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 13411 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 108618 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 114150 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138974 views
Ukrainian Armed Forces strike at occupants' command post in Zaporizhzhia: what is known

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25689 views

On February 3, the Ukrainian Air Force attacked a Russian command post in Novoivanivka, Zaporizhzhia. The facility was heavily damaged, and the enemy suffered significant personnel losses.

Yesterday, February 3, the Ukrainian Air Force conducted a precision strike on the control center of one of the Russian Federation's units near Novoivanivka in Zaporizhzhia. The occupiers suffered significant losses among their personnel. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

On February 3, 2025, the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted a precision strike on the control center of one of the units of the Russian Armed Forces near the village of Novoivanivka 

- the statement said.

This control center was located in an abandoned building and was used to coordinate the offensive actions of Russian troops against Ukrainian defenders in the Kursk direction.

As a result of the operation, the facility sustained significant damage, which led to significant losses among enemy personnel. Thanks to carefully planned actions, the risks to civilians were minimized 

- the General Staff informs.

The General Staff emphasizes that Ukraine's goal is to destroy all key control points and other enemy military facilities until the Russian aggression is completely stopped.

General Staff confirms hit of enemy command post in Kursk region31.01.25, 13:22 • 26587 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
ukraineUkraine

