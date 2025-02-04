Ukrainian Armed Forces strike at occupants' command post in Zaporizhzhia: what is known

Yesterday, February 3, the Ukrainian Air Force conducted a precision strike on the control center of one of the Russian Federation's units near Novoivanivka in Zaporizhzhia. The occupiers suffered significant losses among their personnel. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

On February 3, 2025, the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted a precision strike on the control center of one of the units of the Russian Armed Forces near the village of Novoivanivka - the statement said.

This control center was located in an abandoned building and was used to coordinate the offensive actions of Russian troops against Ukrainian defenders in the Kursk direction.

As a result of the operation, the facility sustained significant damage, which led to significant losses among enemy personnel. Thanks to carefully planned actions, the risks to civilians were minimized - the General Staff informs.

The General Staff emphasizes that Ukraine's goal is to destroy all key control points and other enemy military facilities until the Russian aggression is completely stopped.

