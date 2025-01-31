General Staff confirms hit of enemy command post in Kursk region
Kyiv • UNN
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the successful hit of the command post of the Kursk group of enemy troops in the town of Rylsk. As a result of a precision strike, the enemy's command center was destroyed.
Hit: Today, missile and artillery units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the command post of the Kursk group of Russian troops in the city of Rylsk, Kursk region. As a result of a highly accurate and coordinated strike, the enemy command center was destroyed
This operation, as stated, is part of a systematic effort to destroy the enemy's command posts, depriving them of the ability to effectively coordinate combat operations and logistics.
"The Ukrainian defense forces continue to inflict losses on the occupation forces, destroying their command and control system and reducing their offensive potential. Operations to destroy enemy command posts will continue until the Russian aggression against Ukraine is completely stopped. To be continued... Glory to Ukraine!" - the General Staff emphasized.
