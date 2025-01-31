General Staff confirms hit of enemy command post in Kursk region

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 30961 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 69261 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 103135 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 106473 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 124640 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102520 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130351 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103590 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113331 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116931 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 107039 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 103642 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 95223 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113144 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107600 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 30961 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 124640 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 130351 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163155 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153202 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 3038 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 9987 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107598 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113141 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138773 views
General Staff confirms hit of enemy command post in Kursk region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26587 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the successful hit of the command post of the Kursk group of enemy troops in the town of Rylsk. As a result of a precision strike, the enemy's command center was destroyed.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the hit of the command post of the Kursk group of the Russian Armed Forces in the city of Rylsk, Kursk region, UNN reports.

Hit: Today, missile and artillery units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the command post of the Kursk group of Russian troops in the city of Rylsk, Kursk region. As a result of a highly accurate and coordinated strike, the enemy command center was destroyed

- reported the General Staff.

This operation, as stated, is part of a systematic effort to destroy the enemy's command posts, depriving them of the ability to effectively coordinate combat operations and logistics.

"The Ukrainian defense forces continue to inflict losses on the occupation forces, destroying their command and control system and reducing their offensive potential. Operations to destroy enemy command posts will continue until the Russian aggression against Ukraine is completely stopped. To be continued... Glory to Ukraine!" - the General Staff emphasized.

General Staff confirms damage to refinery in Volgograd region of Russia31.01.25, 11:57 • 34633 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

