The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the hit of the command post of the Kursk group of the Russian Armed Forces in the city of Rylsk, Kursk region, UNN reports.

Hit: Today, missile and artillery units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the command post of the Kursk group of Russian troops in the city of Rylsk, Kursk region. As a result of a highly accurate and coordinated strike, the enemy command center was destroyed - reported the General Staff.

This operation, as stated, is part of a systematic effort to destroy the enemy's command posts, depriving them of the ability to effectively coordinate combat operations and logistics.

"The Ukrainian defense forces continue to inflict losses on the occupation forces, destroying their command and control system and reducing their offensive potential. Operations to destroy enemy command posts will continue until the Russian aggression against Ukraine is completely stopped. To be continued... Glory to Ukraine!" - the General Staff emphasized.

