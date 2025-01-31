General Staff confirms damage to refinery in Volgograd region of Russia

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the attack on Lukoil-Volgogradneftepererabotka LLC in the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation, UNN reports.

Units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defence Forces, on the night of January 31, 2025, struck at LUKOIL-Volgogradneftepererabotka LLC in the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation - the General Staff reported on social media.

This refinery, according to its design capacity, is one of the ten largest oil refineries in Russia and is involved in supplying the Russian occupation army.

"Flashes and explosions were recorded in the area of this important plant for the occupiers. The results of the fire damage are being clarified," the General Staff noted.

"Combat work on strategic infrastructure that directly affects the ability of the Russian armed forces to continue hostilities against Ukraine will continue," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasized.

