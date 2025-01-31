Russia reports fire at Volgograd refinery after drone attack: what is known

In the Volgograd region of Russia, a fire broke out at the Volgograd oil refinery when a drone debris fell, local governor Andrey Bocharov was quoted by the Russian media as saying on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

The governor claims that only the wreckage of one drone fell on the plant.

"As a result of the fall of the wreckage of one of the UAVs, a fire broke out on the territory of the refinery, which was promptly extinguished. One injured worker of the plant was hospitalized," Bocharov was quoted as saying by the local press.

According to the BBC Russian service, fragmentary reports that drones had attacked the Lukoil Volgogradneftepererabotka refinery came from various sources throughout the night; locals reported several explosions in the area of Volgograd, on its southern outskirts.

"The Volgograd oil refinery was hit. It is one of the largest in Russia. Its design refining capacity is about 14 million tons of oil per year, making it the sixth largest refinery in Russia. The refinery produces gasoline, diesel fuel, fuel oil and aviation fuel," Andriy Kovalenko, head of the NSDC's Central Intelligence Department, said on Telegram.

According to local sources, drones attacked the area of an oil refinery, thermal power plant and oil depot in Volgograd at four o'clock in the morning.

According to the BBC, drones attacked or attempted to attack Lukoil Volgogradneftepererabotka at least three times last year: in February, July and September.

The refinery itself covers an area of several square kilometers, plus it is surrounded by an industrial zone that includes a large oil depot, the Volgoradskaya thermal power plant and several other enterprises.

Governor Bocharov and the Russian Defense Ministry claim that eight drones were shot down overnight in Volgograd region.

The Russian Ministry of Defense in its regular morning report said that 49 drones were shot down overnight. The Russian Defense Ministry claims that 25 drones were shot down over the Rostov region, eight over the Volgograd region, six over the Kursk region, four over the territory of the Yaroslavl region, and through two over the Belgorod and Voronezh regions and the Krasnodar region.