Russia reports fire at Volgograd refinery after drone attack: what is known

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 37667 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 73126 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 103729 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 107005 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 125342 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102678 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130881 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103613 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113345 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116937 views

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 98248 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 26289 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113786 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 32194 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 108237 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 37645 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 125338 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 130878 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163526 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153538 views
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 5848 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 12196 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 108237 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113786 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138901 views
Russia reports fire at Volgograd refinery after drone attack: what is known

Russia reports fire at Volgograd refinery after drone attack: what is known

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 54837 views

A fire broke out at the Volgograd oil refinery as a result of a drone crash, injuring one worker. Overnight, the Russian military announced the destruction of 49 drones in different regions of Russia.

In the Volgograd region of Russia, a fire broke out at the Volgograd oil refinery when a drone debris fell, local governor Andrey Bocharov was quoted by the Russian media as saying on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

The governor claims that only the wreckage of one drone fell on the plant.

"As a result of the fall of the wreckage of one of the UAVs, a fire broke out on the territory of the refinery, which was promptly extinguished. One injured worker of the plant was hospitalized," Bocharov was quoted as saying by the local press.

According to the BBC Russian service, fragmentary reports that drones had attacked the Lukoil Volgogradneftepererabotka refinery came from various sources throughout the night; locals reported several explosions in the area of Volgograd, on its southern outskirts.

"The Volgograd oil refinery was hit. It is one of the largest in Russia. Its design refining capacity is about 14 million tons of oil per year, making it the sixth largest refinery in Russia. The refinery produces gasoline, diesel fuel, fuel oil and aviation fuel," Andriy Kovalenko, head of the NSDC's Central Intelligence Department, said on Telegram.

According to local sources, drones attacked the area of an oil refinery, thermal power plant and oil depot in Volgograd at four o'clock in the morning. 

According to the BBC, drones attacked or attempted to attack Lukoil Volgogradneftepererabotka at least three times last year: in February, July and September.

The refinery itself covers an area of several square kilometers, plus it is surrounded by an industrial zone that includes a large oil depot, the Volgoradskaya thermal power plant and several other enterprises.

Governor Bocharov and the Russian Defense Ministry claim that eight drones were shot down overnight in Volgograd region.

The Russian Ministry of Defense in its regular morning report said that 49 drones were shot down overnight. The Russian Defense Ministry claims that 25 drones were shot down over the Rostov region, eight over the Volgograd region, six over the Kursk region, four over the territory of the Yaroslavl region, and through two over the Belgorod and Voronezh regions and the Krasnodar region.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarNews of the World

