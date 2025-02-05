Russia has problems with army replenishment - ISW

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 3672 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 57587 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 101378 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 104866 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 122131 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 101968 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 128608 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103496 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113278 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116896 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 105619 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 101961 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 84474 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 110881 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 105281 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 3682 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 122133 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 128608 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 161805 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 151974 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 105281 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 110881 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138176 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139939 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 167734 views
Actual
Russia has problems with army replenishment - ISW

Russia has problems with army replenishment - ISW

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 75204 views

Monthly conscription to the Russian army does not cover the losses of the military at the front. Members of the State Duma justify the refusal to mobilize again, despite staffing problems.

The monthly conscription to the Russian army is probably equal to or lower than the number needed to replace Russia's monthly losses in the war against Ukraine one to one. These data were published in an analytical report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that Russian officials continue to justify the Kremlin's decision not to hold a forced conscription at this time, despite signs that the Russian army is struggling to recruit enough new personnel to replace high losses.

The head of the State Duma Defense Committee, Andrei Kartapolov, said on February 4 that Russia does not need to conduct another partial forced conscription into the reserve, as Russia currently has "an advantage on the battlefield."

- ISW report says.

State Duma Defense Committee member Viktor Sobolev added that 740,000 people have signed contracts for military service in the Russian army - presumably since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 - and said that mobilization "will only worsen the situation" by sending people to the front without prior military experience or specialized skills.

Chairman of the NATO Military Committee reveals changes in the Russian army25.11.24, 14:56 • 19532 views

First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Defense Committee Andrey Krasov also said that mobilization is not necessary, as Russian military commissars are allegedly successfully recruiting new personnel.

Russian Duma deputies argue that Russia's conscription figures are sufficient to assuage Russian public fears of a widely unpopular potential new partial involuntary conscription

- ISW analysts suggest .

However, the report adds, the Russian military may have difficulty recruiting enough new soldiers.

In late 2024 and January 2025, ISW received reports that monthly conscription into the Russian army was likely equal to or lower than the number needed to replace Russia's monthly one-to-one losses

- reports the Institute for the Study of War.

ISW has also received reports that some Russian federal entities are unable to meet their monthly conscription quotas because citizens are less willing to volunteer to fight.

On February 3, the Russian Ministry of Defense proposed draft amendments that would change the classification of certain diseases, illnesses, and disorders for military personnel serving in regular service, as well as for those who sign conscription contracts.

The Russian Defense Ministry has proposed to reclassify syphilis, hypertension, atrophic disorders of the central nervous system, skin diseases, schizophrenia, psychotic disorders, mood disorders and other health problems as milder illnesses that do not deprive one of the right to serve

- ISW analysts write .

The Institute for War Studies also reported that the Russian Defense Ministry will make it more difficult for conscripts to obtain an exemption from military service for health reasons and will complicate the procedure for discharging mobilized and contracted servicemen.

ISW's key findings for February 4:

  • International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi visited a power substation in Kyiv region on February 4 to assess the damage as Russian long-range strikes on energy infrastructure continue to threaten Ukraine's nuclear power plants and energy production capabilities.
    • Russian officials continue to justify the Kremlin's decision not to conduct a forced conscription despite signs that the Russian military is struggling to attract enough new personnel to replace high losses.
      • The Russian occupation authorities continue to discuss the possible illegal occupation of the Kharkiv region, but claim that Ukraine's counteroffensive in September 2022 in the Kharkiv region ruined Russia's plans to hold a “referendum” in the region at that time.
        • A significant number of Russian ships that have been in the port of Tartus in recent weeks may have left Syria and returned to Russia, as Russian-Syrian negotiations on Russia's continued access to its bases in Syria are reportedly ongoing.
          • Ukrainian drone strikes have probably forced Russia to radically change the routes of Russian ships between Russia and Syria.
            • Russia is also reportedly using vessels belonging to the Defense Ministry's Oboronlogistika company to monitor NATO vessels in the Baltic Sea.
              • Recently, Russian troops advanced near Kupyansk.
                • A Kremlin-affiliated Russian blogger claims that Russian troops in the Seversky direction continue to struggle with systemic problems and that field commanders are submitting false progress reports despite recent changes in command.

                  Recall

                  The President of Ukraine has said that the country needs protection while waiting to join NATO. Among the options are nuclear weapons, missile systems, or a contingent of other countries' troops.

                  Ukrainian Defense Forces regain positions near Nadiivka - DeepState05.02.25, 02:08 • 32011 views

                  Vita Zelenetska

                  Vita Zelenetska

                  War
                  institute-for-the-study-of-warInstitute for the Study of War
                  rafael-grossiRafael Grossi
                  international-atomic-energy-agencyInternational Atomic Energy Agency
                  natoNATO
                  syriaSyria
                  ukraineUkraine
                  kyivKyiv

                  Contact us about advertising