The Ukrainian Armed Forces regained positions near Nadiyivka. At the same time, the Russians advanced near three settlements in the Kharkiv region. This is reported by UNN with reference to the interactive online map of the OSINT project DeepState in Telegram.

Details

February 05 at 01:41 DeepState updated the map.

Ukrainian Defense Forces regain positions near Nadiivka - DeepState's post says.

Also, analysts of the OSINT project reported that the enemy advanced near Zakhidne, Kindrashivka and Topoly. The area around Oleksandropol was clarified.

Recall

The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces conducted a precision strike on the command post of one of the Russian Federation's units near Novoivanivka in Zaporizhzhia. The occupiers suffered significant losses among their personnel.

