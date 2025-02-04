There is currently no definitive understanding of whether the military from North Korea will return to participate in assault operations in the Kursk region of Russia. This was stated by the head of the National Security and Defense Council's Central Intelligence Center, Andriy Kovalenko, UNN reports.

It is not yet clear whether the Kndra military will be returned to participate in the assault operations in Kursk region. They have not been participating in assaults for several weeks now, - Kovalenko wrote on Telegram.

Addendum

On January 28 , Andriy Kovalenko, the head of the NSDC's Central Intelligence Department, reportedthat North Korean troops in Kursk region had not learned how to resist Ukrainian drones and artillery, suffered significant losses, and are now working with Russian commanders and their own officers to "work on mistakes." Nevertheless, they are planned to continue to be actively involved.

On February 4, Yonhap News, citing South Korea's intelligence agency, reportedthat North Korean troops deployed to support Russian Federation in Kursk region do not appear to have been involved in combat since mid-January.

On January 31, missile and artillery units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck at the command post of the Kursk group of troops of the Russian armed forces in the city of Rylsk, Kursk region.

Subsequently, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reportedthat the damage to the central command post of the Russian Federation in the Kursk region could result in dozens of officers being killed.