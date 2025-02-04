No final understanding of whether DPRK soldiers will return to participate in assaults in Kursk region - NSDC

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 35781 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 72020 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 103559 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 106852 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 125145 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102637 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130731 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103607 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113341 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116937 views

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 97481 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 25356 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113620 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

09:52 AM • 31136 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 108074 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 35781 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 125145 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 130731 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163430 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153450 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 5035 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 11581 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 108074 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113620 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138867 views
No final understanding of whether DPRK soldiers will return to participate in assaults in Kursk region - NSDC

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24301 views

The NSDC does not have a clear understanding of the DPRK military's return to assault operations in the Kursk region. Earlier, it was reported that North Korean troops suffered significant losses and have not been involved in combat since mid-January.

There is currently no definitive understanding of whether the military from North  Korea will return to participate in assault  operations in the Kursk region of Russia. This was stated by the head of the National Security and Defense Council's Central Intelligence Center, Andriy Kovalenko, UNN reports.

It is not yet clear whether the Kndra military will be returned to participate in the assault operations in Kursk region. They have not been participating in assaults for several weeks now,

- Kovalenko wrote on Telegram.

Addendum

On January 28 , Andriy Kovalenko, the head of the NSDC's Central Intelligence Department, reportedthat North Korean troops in Kursk region had not learned how to resist Ukrainian drones and artillery, suffered significant losses, and are now working with Russian commanders and their own officers to "work on mistakes." Nevertheless, they are planned to continue to be actively involved.

On February 4, Yonhap News, citing South Korea's intelligence agency, reportedthat North Korean troops deployed to support Russian Federation in Kursk region do not appear to have been involved in combat since mid-January.

On January 31, missile and artillery units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck at the command post of the Kursk group of troops of the Russian armed forces in the city of Rylsk, Kursk region.

Subsequently, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reportedthat the damage to the central command post of the Russian Federation in the Kursk region could result in dozens of officers being killed. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
national-security-and-defense-council-of-ukraineNational Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
north-koreaNorth Korea
south-koreaSouth Korea
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy

Contact us about advertising