Russia is stepping up cooperation with Iran and North Korea in support of the war against Ukraine - ISW

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

The occupiers plan to hold a "forum of regions" with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a "forum of regions" with Belarus in 2025

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Russia is stepping up cooperation with Iran and North Korea in support of the war against Ukraine - ISW

Russia is stepping up cooperation with Iran and North Korea in support of the war against Ukraine - ISW

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25160 views

Russia is stepping up military cooperation with Iran and North Korea to support the war in Ukraine. The DPRK supplies ammunition and plans to transfer ballistic missiles, while Iran helps with the production of drones.

Russia is increasingly relying on Iran and North Korea to support its war against Ukraine. This is evidenced by the data provided in the analytical report of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), UNN reports.

Details

"Russia appears to be increasingly relying on Iran and North Korea to support its war in Ukraine," the analysts write.

Iran has largely enabled Russia's nightly series of large-scale drone strikes, as it has provided Russia with Iranian-designed and manufactured Shahed drones and helped Russia establish its own Shahed production plant in the Republic of Tatarstan

- ISW report says.

This was stated by the Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov on February 23 during the forum "Ukraine. Year 2025" forum on February 23.

DIU Chief Reveals Pace of Russian Advance at the Front23.02.25, 14:52 • 19778 views

According to him, half of Russia's ammunition comes from North Korea and the DPRK has begun large-scale deliveries of 170-mm self-propelled artillery pieces and 240-mm multiple launch rocket systems.

Budanov added that North Korea plans to provide Russia with 148 ballistic missiles, probably in 2025.

ISW's key findings for February 23:

  • On February 23, US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff called the Istanbul Protocol Agreement  of early 2022 a “benchmark” for negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. An agreement based on these protocols would be a document of surrender.
    • Ukraine is unlikely to accept any peace agreement based on the “Istanbul Accords,” as such terms would effectively mean Ukraine's complete surrender to Russia's long-term goals in the war (against Ukraine - ed.).
      • President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy continues to demonstrate his commitment to preserving Ukrainian democracy and a just resolution of the war.
        • Ukrainian officials continue to emphasize the importance of the domestic defense industry and the strike capabilities of domestic production.
          • On February 23, Kremlin leader Putin appointed Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, as special presidential representative for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries.
            • Russian troops launched a record number of drone strikes in Ukraine on the night of February 22-23, the night before the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
              • Russia appears to be increasingly relying on Iran and North Korea to support its war in Ukraine.
                • Russian troops continue to execute Ukrainian prisoners of war, which is a clear violation of international law.
                  • Ukrainian troops advanced near Toretsk, while Russian troops advanced near Siversk, Pokrovsk and Velyka Novosilka.
                    • The Russian authorities continue to make efforts to increase the production of the defense industry.

                      Recall

                      the head of the kremlin announced plans to strengthen the combat capabilities of the russian army and navy with the latest weapons. putin promised to continue to supply the armed forces with new models of equipment based on the experience of war.

                      Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Syrsky statedthat Russia is seeking to push Ukrainian forces beyond the eastern and southern regions. The enemy's ultimate goal remains the capture of all of Ukraine.

                      Syrsky: we are already 1750 km deep into Russian territory23.02.25, 14:42 • 61418 views

                      Vita Zelenetska

                      Vita Zelenetska

                      War
                      institute-for-the-study-of-warInstitute for the Study of War
                      khesa-shakhed-136Shahed-136
                      north-koreaNorth Korea
                      kyrylo-budanovKirill Budanov
                      volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
                      ukraineUkraine
                      iranIran

                      Russia is stepping up cooperation with Iran and North Korea in support of the war against Ukraine - ISW | УНН