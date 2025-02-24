Russia is stepping up cooperation with Iran and North Korea in support of the war against Ukraine - ISW

Russia is increasingly relying on Iran and North Korea to support its war against Ukraine. This is evidenced by the data provided in the analytical report of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), UNN reports.

"Russia appears to be increasingly relying on Iran and North Korea to support its war in Ukraine," the analysts write.

Iran has largely enabled Russia's nightly series of large-scale drone strikes, as it has provided Russia with Iranian-designed and manufactured Shahed drones and helped Russia establish its own Shahed production plant in the Republic of Tatarstan - ISW report says.

This was stated by the Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov on February 23 during the forum "Ukraine. Year 2025" forum on February 23.

DIU Chief Reveals Pace of Russian Advance at the Front

According to him, half of Russia's ammunition comes from North Korea and the DPRK has begun large-scale deliveries of 170-mm self-propelled artillery pieces and 240-mm multiple launch rocket systems.

Budanov added that North Korea plans to provide Russia with 148 ballistic missiles, probably in 2025.

ISW's key findings for February 23:

On February 23, US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff called the Istanbul Protocol Agreement of early 2022 a “benchmark” for negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. An agreement based on these protocols would be a document of surrender.

Ukraine is unlikely to accept any peace agreement based on the “Istanbul Accords,” as such terms would effectively mean Ukraine's complete surrender to Russia's long-term goals in the war (against Ukraine - ed.).

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy continues to demonstrate his commitment to preserving Ukrainian democracy and a just resolution of the war.

Ukrainian officials continue to emphasize the importance of the domestic defense industry and the strike capabilities of domestic production.

On February 23, Kremlin leader Putin appointed Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, as special presidential representative for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries.

Russian troops launched a record number of drone strikes in Ukraine on the night of February 22-23, the night before the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

Russian troops continue to execute Ukrainian prisoners of war, which is a clear violation of international law.

Ukrainian troops advanced near Toretsk, while Russian troops advanced near Siversk, Pokrovsk and Velyka Novosilka.

The Russian authorities continue to make efforts to increase the production of the defense industry.

the head of the kremlin announced plans to strengthen the combat capabilities of the russian army and navy with the latest weapons. putin promised to continue to supply the armed forces with new models of equipment based on the experience of war.

Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Syrsky statedthat Russia is seeking to push Ukrainian forces beyond the eastern and southern regions. The enemy's ultimate goal remains the capture of all of Ukraine.

Syrsky: we are already 1750 km deep into Russian territory