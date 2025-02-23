DIU Chief Reveals Pace of Russian Advance at the Front

The Russian Federation does not abandon its strategic goal in the war, there is progress on the front, but the pace is not what they set out to achieve. This was stated by the Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate Kirill Budanov during a speech at the forum "Ukraine. Year 2025" forum, UNN correspondent reports.

Details

"Russia is not abandoning its strategic goal and, unfortunately, we will have to live with it. The fact that they are not succeeding is obvious, as this has been going on for almost 11 years now. There is progress, but the pace is not what they set out to achieve. They have problems, we have problems, but we should not panic - everything is still more or less under control," Budanov said.

Addendum

Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky said that Russia is seeking to push Ukrainian forces beyond the eastern and southern regions. The enemy's ultimate goal remains the capture of all of Ukraine.