Syrsky: we are already 1750 km deep into Russian territory

Ukraine has weapons that can strike at a range of 1,700 kilometers across the territory of the Russian Federation. In 2024, the Unmanned Systems Forces conducted about 130 operations, and 377 Russian targets were successfully destroyed. This was stated by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi during a speech at the forum "Ukraine. Year 2025" forum, UNN correspondent reports.

We were the first in the world to create the Unmanned Systems Forces, and by the way, our enemy is also adopting this experience. We are striking the enemy from a distance, and we are increasing strikes on its territory. The strike range deep into Russian territory has already reached 1700 km. In 2024, our Unmanned Systems Forces conducted about 130 operations. In total, 377 Russian targets were successfully targeted in 2024. In 2024, the state supplied more than 1.3 million drones to the frontline. This year we are to receive even more - Syrsky said.

He added that Ukraine is working on fiber optic FPV drones.

