Syrsky: we are already 1750 km deep into Russian territory

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 16021 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 35274 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 71762 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 43322 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 109384 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 95513 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111850 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116578 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 148379 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115113 views

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 86750 views
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 42016 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 104918 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 53849 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 33844 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 71894 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 109398 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 148391 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 139351 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 171855 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 12395 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 33844 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 132450 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 134336 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 162843 views
Syrsky: we are already 1750 km deep into Russian territory

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 61419 views

Ukraine's unmanned systems forces conducted about 130 operations in 2024, hitting 377 Russian targets. The Ukrainian army has received more than 1.3 million drones and has a range of up to 1700 km.

Ukraine has weapons that can strike at a range of 1,700 kilometers across the territory of the Russian Federation. In 2024, the Unmanned Systems Forces conducted about 130 operations, and 377 Russian targets were successfully destroyed. This was stated by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi during a speech at the forum "Ukraine. Year 2025" forum, UNN correspondent reports.

We were the first in the world to create the Unmanned Systems Forces, and by the way, our enemy is also adopting this experience. We are striking the enemy from a distance, and we are increasing strikes on its territory. The strike range deep into Russian territory has already reached 1700 km. In 2024, our Unmanned Systems Forces conducted about 130 operations. In total, 377 Russian targets were successfully targeted in 2024. In 2024, the state supplied more than 1.3 million drones to the frontline. This year we are to receive even more 

- Syrsky said.

Russia seeks to push Ukrainian Armed Forces units beyond eastern and southern regions - Syrsky23.02.25, 15:24 • 19268 views

He added that Ukraine is working on fiber optic FPV drones.

Situation with supply in the Defense Forces remains difficult - Syrskyi23.02.25, 15:36 • 26743 views

Defense Forces struck at the Novovelychkovskaya oil pumping station in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation, the results of the attack are being clarified.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarTechnologies
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
oleksandr-syrskyiOleksandr Syrskyi
ukraineUkraine

