Russia seeks to push Ukrainian Armed Forces units beyond eastern and southern regions - Syrsky

The ultimate goal of the Russians in this war is to capture the whole of Ukraine, but as of now, they are seeking to push the Defense Forces beyond the eastern and southern regions and reach their administrative borders. This was stated by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi during a speech at the forum “Ukraine. Year 2025” forum, UNN correspondent reports.

Details

Today, as then, the ultimate goal of the Russians is to capture all of Ukraine. As of now, they are trying to push the Ukrainian Armed Forces beyond the eastern and southern regions and reach their administrative borders. They have been trying to do this for years. After three years of full-scale Russian aggression, their plans remain unrealized, which does not allow the Russian leadership to declare a so-called victory. Our task is to fight and defeat the enemy, and we are fulfilling this task - Syrsky said.

The defense forces continue to inflict losses on the aggressor country, Russia. Thus, over the past day, February 22, 1,180 occupants and more than 250 pieces of enemy equipment were eliminated.