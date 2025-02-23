Situation with supply in the Defense Forces remains difficult - Syrskyi

The situation with the supply of the Armed Forces of Ukraine remains difficult, so Ukraine is counting on appropriate decisions to be made and to meet the critical need for weapons and military equipment. This was stated by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi during his speech at the forum “Ukraine. Year 2025” forum, UNN correspondent reports.

Details

It is no secret that the situation with procurement remains difficult for us. In view of this, we hope that appropriate decisions will be made and that the critical need of the Defense Forces for weapons and military equipment will be met - Syrsky said.

He emphasized that work is underway to improve the manning of the Armed Forces.

“Ukraine is also increasing its own production of weapons and ammunition. We prioritize technological solutions that help save the lives of our soldiers. First of all, this is the area of UAVs, robotic platforms, and marine drones. We were the first in the world to create the Unmanned Systems Forces, and by the way, our enemy is also adopting our experience. We are striking the enemy from a distance and increasing strikes on its territory,” added Syrskyi.

Russia seeks to push Ukrainian Armed Forces units beyond eastern and southern regions - Syrsky