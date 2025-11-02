DPRK soldiers captured in Ukraine ask to be transferred to South Korea
Kyiv • UNN
North Korean servicemen captured in Ukraine hope for a "normal life" and express a desire to move to South Korea.
Captured North Korean servicemen want a "normal life" in the South, as reported during an interview for a documentary, UNN reports with reference to AFP.
Details
North Korean soldiers who fought on Russia's side against Ukraine have requested to be transferred to South Korea. The request was made during an interview for a documentary.
It became known in the winter of 2025 that captured North Korean representatives wanted a "normal life" in the South. This time, it was reiterated once again.
The interview was organized by Jang Se-yul, director of the Gyeore-eol Nation United organization. Here's what she confirmed:
At the end of the interview, both men asked the producer to take them to the South
Returning to North Korea would be a "death sentence" for both men. According to South Korean intelligence, Pyongyang's military has orders to commit suicide to avoid capture.
South Korea's constitution, on the other hand, stipulates that all Koreans, including North Koreans, are full citizens.