North Korea launched a ballistic missile off its east coast

Kyiv • UNN

 562 views

North Korea launched a ballistic missile from its east coast on November 7, following the imposition of US sanctions against North Korean bankers. This is the second launch in less than three weeks.

North Korea launched a ballistic missile off its east coast

North Korea launched a ballistic missile from its east coast. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

On Friday, November 7, South Korean military reported that North Korea launched a ballistic missile from its east coast.

This happened the day after Pyongyang sharply reacted to US sanctions imposed on several North Korean bankers accused of money laundering.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi stated that the missile likely fell outside Japan's exclusive economic zone. Other details, including the type of missile, are currently unknown. According to Takaichi, there have been no reports of damage as a result of the launch

- Bloomberg writes.

It is noted that this is the second ballistic missile launch carried out by North Korea in less than three weeks. The previous one took place a few days before President Donald Trump's visit to the region, when the country was likely testing short-range missiles.

Recall

On Wednesday, October 29, North Korea announced that it had conducted tests of strategic sea-to-surface cruise missiles in the Yellow Sea. This "provocation" occurred ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit to South Korea for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting.

In early November, shortly before the planned visit of US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth to the demilitarized zone, North Korea launched about a dozen missiles from multiple launch rocket systems towards the Yellow Sea.

About 10,000 North Korean troops are stationed near the Russian-Ukrainian border05.11.25, 00:11 • 48051 view

Vita Zelenetska

