DPRK laid the foundation for a memorial museum dedicated to its troops who fought against Ukrainians in the ranks of the Russian Federation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 740 views

The DPRK has begun construction of a memorial museum in Pyongyang dedicated to the soldiers who participated in Russia's war against Ukraine. Leader Kim Jong Un personally laid the first shovel of earth, calling the North Korean soldiers "the pride of the nation."

DPRK laid the foundation for a memorial museum dedicated to its troops who fought against Ukrainians in the ranks of the Russian Federation

North Korea has begun construction of a memorial museum in Pyongyang dedicated to its military personnel who participated in Russia's war against Ukraine. At the groundbreaking ceremony, attended by leader Kim Jong Un, Pyongyang officially acknowledged the participation of its "expeditionary forces" in combat operations on the side of the Russian army. This is reported by Yonhap News, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Kim Jong Un personally laid the first shovel of earth, opening the construction of the Memorial Museum of Combat "Feats." In his speech, he stated that "Pyongyang will always be with Moscow," emphasizing the "common struggle against forces seeking hegemony." During his speech, Kim called the North Korean soldiers who fought in the Kursk region "the pride of the nation" and "heroes who did not expect awards."

Kim Jong Un stated that military ties between the DPRK and Russia "will develop continuously"24.10.25, 06:33 • 3780 views

According to South Korean intelligence, since October 2024, North Korea has sent about 15,000 servicemen to Russia, of whom more than 600 have died and about 4,000 have been wounded.

The ceremony was attended by Russian Ambassador to Pyongyang Alexander Matsegora, who thanked North Korean soldiers for their participation in hostilities in Ukraine and comforted the families of the deceased.

The Memorial Museum will be part of a broader DPRK propaganda campaign aimed at strengthening the alliance with Russia and legitimizing the participation of its troops in the war against Ukraine.

North Korea's losses in the war against Ukraine: British intelligence reveals the figure24.10.25, 15:17 • 24017 views

Stepan Haftko

