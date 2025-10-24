Kim Jong Un stated that military ties between the DPRK and Russia "will develop continuously"

$41.760.01
October 23, 08:21 PM • 10709 views
EU leaders postpone decision on frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
Exclusive
October 23, 05:55 PM • 24896 views
Former MP Kormyshkina detained by Moldovan law enforcement
October 23, 05:35 PM • 25104 views
On Friday, blackouts will be in effect in a number of regions of Ukraine: how many queues will be without "light"
Exclusive
October 23, 02:19 PM • 26960 views
Imposing sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil: expert explained how it will affect the global oil market
October 23, 11:30 AM • 36842 views
Ukraine to face weather change tomorrow: forecaster predicts moderate rains and stormy winds
October 23, 11:05 AM • 28961 views
NBU maintained the key policy rate at 15.5%: explains it by supporting the foreign exchange market and savings amid inflation risks
October 23, 10:56 AM • 50022 views
Financial hole in the State Biotechnological University: how Kudryashov's corruption schemes are destroying one of Ukraine's leading agricultural universities
October 23, 10:10 AM • 43501 views
A company with a "Russian trace" still controls the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters. Why doesn't the government complete the investigation into Bilchuk?
Exclusive
October 23, 09:45 AM • 38184 views
Not by summer alone: where Ukrainians can go on vacation in autumnPhoto
Exclusive
October 23, 09:30 AM • 13344 views
For the third month, the court cannot consider the appeal against the closure of the case against the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma: the lawyer named the reasonsPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
French President wrote a post in Ukrainian after meeting with ZelenskyyOctober 23, 08:36 PM • 6280 views
US Senate Committee approves bill to recognize Russia as state sponsor of terrorismOctober 23, 10:49 PM • 2926 views
Law enforcement detained 9 individuals who were selling "trophy" weapons in Ukraine: grenade launchers and automatic rifles were seizedPhoto11:15 PM • 3342 views
Germany seeks to protect Rosneft subsidiaries from US sanctions - Reuters01:38 AM • 2844 views
"He woke up with a knife to his throat": Rapper P. Diddy was attacked in prison02:49 AM • 3612 views
Publications
How to surprise guests on Halloween: five recipes for a terrifyingly delicious eveningPhotoOctober 23, 02:10 PM • 29819 views
Financial hole in the State Biotechnological University: how Kudryashov's corruption schemes are destroying one of Ukraine's leading agricultural universitiesOctober 23, 10:56 AM • 50022 views
A company with a "Russian trace" still controls the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters. Why doesn't the government complete the investigation into Bilchuk?October 23, 10:10 AM • 43501 views
Not by summer alone: where Ukrainians can go on vacation in autumnPhoto
Exclusive
October 23, 09:45 AM • 38184 views
"Shakhtar" - "Legia", "Samsunspor" - "Dynamo": announcement of the second round of the Conference LeaguePhotoOctober 23, 07:21 AM • 44586 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Kim Jong Un
Musician
Ukraine
United States
White House
France
China
"Don't spread betrayal where there is none": Anna Trincher got into a scandal because of a Russian-language bookPhotoVideoOctober 23, 03:24 PM • 17817 views
Cate Blanchett to receive "Icon Award" at Camerimage Festival: detailsOctober 23, 01:31 PM • 22437 views
Kim Kardashian celebrated her 45th birthday in London in two bold looks: photosPhotoOctober 23, 12:24 PM • 32773 views
Jacob Elordi hinted at the plot of the third season of "Euphoria": what he saidVideoOctober 22, 01:53 PM • 41074 views
Jennifer Lopez spends a fortune on witchcraft to get Ben Affleck back - MediaOctober 21, 04:48 PM • 60517 views
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Heating
Shahed-136

Kim Jong Un stated that military ties between the DPRK and Russia "will develop continuously"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1242 views

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un announced the continuous development of military ties with Russia during a ceremony to lay a memorial to North Korean soldiers who fought alongside Russian troops against the Armed Forces of Ukraine. South Korean intelligence reports 4,700 North Korean soldiers killed or wounded in the war against Ukraine.

Kim Jong Un stated that military ties between the DPRK and Russia "will develop continuously"

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has stated that military ties between his country and Russia will "develop non-stop." This was reported by the agency Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that Kim made this statement during a ceremony to lay a memorial to North Korean soldiers who participated in battles on the side of Russian troops against the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Russia's Kursk region.

Years of military brotherhood, during which the guarantee of long-term development of bilateral friendship was ensured by precious blood, will develop non-stop

- Kim said.

He added that the challenges of "domination and tyranny" cannot hinder the ties between the two countries.

Recall

South Korean intelligence reports 4,700 North Korean soldiers killed or wounded in the war against Ukraine. North Korea officially acknowledged sending its military to Russia.

"Socialist paradise" and military parade: Kim Jong Un consolidates power amid Russia's war in Ukraine and US-China confrontation10.10.25, 15:35 • 3589 views

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Kursk Oblast
Reuters
Kim Jong Un
North Korea
Ukraine