Kim Jong Un stated that military ties between the DPRK and Russia "will develop continuously"
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un announced the continuous development of military ties with Russia during a ceremony to lay a memorial to North Korean soldiers who fought alongside Russian troops against the Armed Forces of Ukraine. South Korean intelligence reports 4,700 North Korean soldiers killed or wounded in the war against Ukraine.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has stated that military ties between his country and Russia will "develop non-stop." This was reported by the agency Reuters, according to UNN.
It is noted that Kim made this statement during a ceremony to lay a memorial to North Korean soldiers who participated in battles on the side of Russian troops against the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Russia's Kursk region.
Years of military brotherhood, during which the guarantee of long-term development of bilateral friendship was ensured by precious blood, will develop non-stop
He added that the challenges of "domination and tyranny" cannot hinder the ties between the two countries.
South Korean intelligence reports 4,700 North Korean soldiers killed or wounded in the war against Ukraine. North Korea officially acknowledged sending its military to Russia.
