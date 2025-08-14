Kim Yo Jong, sister of the DPRK dictator, refuted "myths" about the removal of loudspeakers: tensions between Koreas are high again

Kim Yo Jong, the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, openly mocked Seoul's claims about the alleged dismantling of North Korean loudspeakers on the border, accusing South Korea of excessive optimism regarding the possible resumption of diplomacy.

This is reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

The South Korean military previously stated that they had detected the dismantling of some loudspeakers used by the North for propaganda broadcasts and called it "a step towards de-escalation." However, Kim Yo Jong assured that Pyongyang had not removed the loudspeakers and had no intention of doing so, citing upcoming joint US and South Korean exercises as proof of continued hostility.

Photographs and journalists' testimonies indicate that the loudspeakers are still in place, despite the South Korean military's statements. In Seoul, meanwhile, new President Lee Jae-myung called possible steps by the North "reciprocal" and expressed hope for a gradual resumption of dialogue.

The South Korean military warns the public against gullibly accepting Pyongyang's statements, emphasizing that the North often makes "statements that do not correspond to reality." The Ministry of Unification confirmed that Seoul will continue steps to improve relations, but this will require time and patience.

Kim Jong Un and Trump maintain "not bad" relations, but DPRK will not abandon nuclear program