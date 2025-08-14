$41.510.09
The Supreme Court recused itself from fulfilling its constitutional duties in the case of Concord Bank - retired judge
Exclusive
08:11 AM • 15224 views
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
07:55 AM • 13820 views
New coronavirus subvariants "Nimbus" and "Stratus" confirmed in Ukraine - Ministry of Health
07:51 AM • 13454 views
DPRK can transfer up to 6,000 military personnel and up to a hundred units of equipment to Russia - Budanov
Exclusive
06:07 AM • 14983 views
There is a shortage and the situation is worsening every month: expert on private shuttle drivers
August 13, 07:25 PM • 24198 views
The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to strengthen responsibility for violating the curfew
August 13, 04:57 PM • 36729 views
Trump named condition for meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
August 13, 03:45 PM • 40637 views
We agreed on 5 common principles for ending the war: Zelenskyy on negotiations with the US President and European leaders
Exclusive
August 13, 02:07 PM • 39967 views
Defence City - an opportunity not to lose aviation: the Verkhovna Rada is working to support the industry
August 13, 01:29 PM • 42327 views
The number of civilian casualties in Ukraine in July reached a three-year high, with only the beginning of the Russian invasion seeing more - UN
Publications
Exclusives
Kim Yo Jong, sister of the DPRK dictator, refuted "myths" about the removal of loudspeakers: tensions between Koreas are high again

Kyiv • UNN

 • 284 views

The sister of the DPRK leader, Kim Yo Jong, refuted Seoul's statements about the dismantling of North Korean loudspeakers on the border. She accused South Korea of excessive optimism and emphasized that Pyongyang has no intention of removing them.

Kim Yo Jong, sister of the DPRK dictator, refuted "myths" about the removal of loudspeakers: tensions between Koreas are high again

Kim Yo Jong, the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, openly mocked Seoul's claims about the alleged dismantling of North Korean loudspeakers on the border, accusing South Korea of excessive optimism regarding the possible resumption of diplomacy.

This is reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

The South Korean military previously stated that they had detected the dismantling of some loudspeakers used by the North for propaganda broadcasts and called it "a step towards de-escalation." However, Kim Yo Jong assured that Pyongyang had not removed the loudspeakers and had no intention of doing so, citing upcoming joint US and South Korean exercises as proof of continued hostility.

Photographs and journalists' testimonies indicate that the loudspeakers are still in place, despite the South Korean military's statements. In Seoul, meanwhile, new President Lee Jae-myung called possible steps by the North "reciprocal" and expressed hope for a gradual resumption of dialogue.

The South Korean military warns the public against gullibly accepting Pyongyang's statements, emphasizing that the North often makes "statements that do not correspond to reality." The Ministry of Unification confirmed that Seoul will continue steps to improve relations, but this will require time and patience.

Kim Jong Un and Trump maintain "not bad" relations, but DPRK will not abandon nuclear program29.07.25, 18:27 • 3605 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Kim Jong Un
Seoul
Pyongyang
North Korea
South Korea
United States