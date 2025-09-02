$41.320.06
Kim Jong Un traveled by armored train to a military parade in Beijing

Kyiv • UNN

 • 44 views

DPRK leader Kim Jong Un departed for Beijing to participate in a military parade dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. This is the first visit of a North Korean leader to the Chinese capital since 1959.

Details

Kim Jong Un is one of the world leaders who will take part in the military parade in Beijing on September 3. Communist China dedicated the parade to the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II and the surrender of Japan. It is expected that samples of the latest Chinese weapons, including tanks and aircraft, will be shown at the parade in Tiananmen Square.

In China, as in Russia, the official date for the end of World War II is September 3. However, Japan capitulated on September 2, 1945, aboard the American battleship Missouri. Beijing and Moscow use historical manipulations to strengthen their political influence in the world.

Because Kim Jong Un is afraid of flying (like his grandfather Kim Il Sung and father Kim Jong Il), his main mode of transport is an armored train. It consists of 90 carriages. Among other things, there is also a dining car where champagne with lobsters is served.

Since the train is armored, Kim's trip from Pyongyang to Beijing will take a day.

Context

The existence of modern North Korea is a consequence of the Korean War (1950-1953), when there was a confrontation between the USA and the USSR for influence on the Korean Peninsula. Historically, China had significant political and economic influence on the regime in Pyongyang, providing resources for the existence of another totalitarianism.

Moscow was also among Pyongyang's sponsors. Now we see military aid for Russia from the DPRK – both soldiers and weapons.

It should be recalled that Ukraine severed diplomatic relations with the DPRK in July 2022 due to Pyongyang's recognition of certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions as part of Russia.

Kim Jong Un awarded DPRK soldiers who fought for Russia in Ukraine22.08.25, 07:16 • 13520 views

