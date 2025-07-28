Russia launched direct flights to North Korea: details of cooperation

Russia has launched direct passenger flights from Moscow to the capital of North Korea, Pyongyang, with the first flight departing on Sunday evening. This was reported by Bloomberg, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the flights, operated by the Russian airline Nordwind, will be carried out once a month. At the same time, the North Korean airline Air Koryo already operates air service between Pyongyang and the Russian Pacific port city of Vladivostok.

The publication reminds that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visited North Korea this month, which last year sent up to 15,000 troops to help Russian forces repel Ukraine's invasion of Russia's Kursk region.

The countries are deepening cooperation after signing a military agreement last year to expand their strategic partnership amid increasing international sanctions - the article says.

The authors add that North Korea now provides up to 40% of the artillery ammunition that Russia uses in the war against Ukraine. In addition, Russia and North Korea also intend to resume maritime communication.

Recall

According to South Korean intelligence, North Korea is preparing for a new deployment of military personnel to Russia to participate in the war against Ukraine in July or August.

Lavrov met with Kim Jong Un during visit to DPRK