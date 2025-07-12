Lavrov met with Kim Jong Un during visit to DPRK

$41.820.00
48.980.00
ukenru
Supplies restored: Zelenskyy on the resumption of military aid to Ukraine
July 11, 07:13 PM • 24245 views
Supplies restored: Zelenskyy on the resumption of military aid to Ukraine
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 142951 views
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:05 PM • 151258 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
July 11, 12:36 PM • 149364 views
Russia intends to enter Dnipropetrovsk Oblast 10 km deep - Budanov
Exclusive
July 11, 11:30 AM • 101088 views
Ten children poisoned after visiting water park in Zakarpattia – police
Exclusive
July 11, 09:10 AM • 83081 views
Attack on a doctor in Zaporizhzhia: details of the incident in the hospital emerged
Exclusive
July 11, 08:32 AM • 72330 views
TRC will analyze the work of NABU and SAP - Vlasenko
Exclusive
July 11, 07:47 AM • 62747 views
For over a day, Kyiv has been searching for the killer of an SBU colonel: what is known
Exclusive
July 11, 06:48 AM • 49833 views
Aviation enterprises should be included in Defence City, criteria need to be softened - Hudymenko
Exclusive
July 11, 06:21 AM • 39184 views
Streetlights were turned on in Kyiv in the middle of the day: Kyiv City State Administration explained the reason
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
2m/s
34%
751mm
Popular news
The enemy destroyed a private house in Lutsk at nightJuly 12, 03:44 AM • 7218 views
Night attack by Russians on Chernivtsi: four people killedJuly 12, 05:43 AM • 6512 views
Rescuers showed the consequences of the night Russian attack on the city of Lviv 08:02 AM • 4234 views
The GUR intercepted the order of the Russian commander to execute Ukrainian prisoners of war09:07 AM • 16835 views
Russian strike on Lviv: number of injured increased to nine people09:48 AM • 5774 views
Publications
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 142955 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
Exclusive
July 11, 02:05 PM • 151261 views
Delaying can be tantamount to sabotage: when ARMA finally chooses a manager for Gulliver shopping mallJuly 11, 05:00 AM • 157209 views
Car for almost 3 million: will the head of ARMA Duma explain who and why approved this “luxury” purchaseJuly 10, 03:21 PM • 180035 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
July 10, 02:43 PM • 212857 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sybiha
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
Chernivtsi
Lviv
Lutsk
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Justin Bieber returns with the album Swag, which includes personal dramaJuly 11, 03:54 PM • 47059 views
"Fantastic Four" remake focuses on family and unity, explains Pedro PascalJuly 11, 03:30 PM • 52607 views
Chris Brown pleads not guilty to new charges in London assault caseJuly 11, 12:06 PM • 92624 views
Armani announced his return after health issuesJuly 11, 09:16 AM • 110911 views
Brad Pitt sued Angelina Jolie over winery saleJuly 10, 05:43 PM • 71651 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Financial Times
ChatGPT
MIM-104 Patriot
Kh-101

Lavrov met with Kim Jong Un during visit to DPRK

Kyiv • UNN

 • 510 views

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with DPRK leader Kim Jong Un during a visit to North Korea. Earlier, Lavrov held talks with his North Korean counterpart Choe Son Hui.

Lavrov met with Kim Jong Un during visit to DPRK

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with DPRK leader Kim Jong Un during his visit to North Korea, UNN reports with reference to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Details

As reported by the Russian Foreign Ministry, DPRK leader Kim Jong Un welcomed Sergey Lavrov.

Earlier, Sergey Lavrov met with his North Korean counterpart, Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui, in the port city of Wonsan.

During the visit, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Lavrov described Moscow's relations with North Korea as an "invincible combat brotherhood."

Lavrov arrived in North Korea: met by a crowd with flowers and an honor guard12.07.25, 08:32 • 3472 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Kim Jong Un
North Korea
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9