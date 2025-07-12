Lavrov met with Kim Jong Un during visit to DPRK

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with DPRK leader Kim Jong Un during his visit to North Korea, UNN reports with reference to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Details

As reported by the Russian Foreign Ministry, DPRK leader Kim Jong Un welcomed Sergey Lavrov.

Earlier, Sergey Lavrov met with his North Korean counterpart, Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui, in the port city of Wonsan.

During the visit, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Lavrov described Moscow's relations with North Korea as an "invincible combat brotherhood."

Lavrov arrived in North Korea: met by a crowd with flowers and an honor guard