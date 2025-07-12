Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived on an official visit to North Korea. This was reported by UNN with reference to the media of the terrorist country.

Details

It is noted that before negotiations with the head of the DPRK Foreign Ministry, Lavrov was greeted by a crowd with flowers and an honor guard. The meeting is taking place in Wonsan, Korea, where a tourist zone has opened.

The participation of DPRK servicemen in the liberation of the Kursk region is direct confirmation that the relations between the two countries are characterized as an invincible brotherhood - Lavrov stated.

In turn, North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui assured that the DPRK "will unconditionally support Russia's policy on protecting its territorial integrity.

After his visit to the DPRK, Lavrov plans to travel to China to participate in the meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, which will take place on July 14-15.

Recall

According to CNN, North Korea plans to send an additional 25,000-30,000 troops to Russia. They will join the 11,000 soldiers sent last year and may be used in the war against Ukraine.

North Korea showed footage of Kim Jong Un saying goodbye to soldiers who died in the war against Ukraine