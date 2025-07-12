Lavrov arrived in North Korea: met by a crowd with flowers and an honor guard

$41.820.05
48.980.13
ukenru
Supplies restored: Zelenskyy on the resumption of military aid to Ukraine
July 11, 07:13 PM • 18146 views
Supplies restored: Zelenskyy on the resumption of military aid to Ukraine
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 112411 views
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:05 PM • 129747 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
July 11, 12:36 PM • 135368 views
Russia intends to enter Dnipropetrovsk Oblast 10 km deep - Budanov
Exclusive
July 11, 11:30 AM • 89754 views
Ten children poisoned after visiting water park in Zakarpattia – police
Exclusive
July 11, 09:10 AM • 80429 views
Attack on a doctor in Zaporizhzhia: details of the incident in the hospital emerged
Exclusive
July 11, 08:32 AM • 70401 views
TRC will analyze the work of NABU and SAP - Vlasenko
Exclusive
July 11, 07:47 AM • 62316 views
For over a day, Kyiv has been searching for the killer of an SBU colonel: what is known
Exclusive
July 11, 06:48 AM • 49406 views
Aviation enterprises should be included in Defence City, criteria need to be softened - Hudymenko
Exclusive
July 11, 06:21 AM • 38923 views
Streetlights were turned on in Kyiv in the middle of the day: Kyiv City State Administration explained the reason
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
2m/s
52%
751mm
Popular news
Massive night attack on Ukraine: Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Kropyvnytskyi, and Cherkasy under fireJuly 11, 09:29 PM • 23799 views
Trump considers new military aid package for Ukraine worth hundreds of millions of dollars - PoliticoJuly 11, 10:27 PM • 15283 views
Ukrainian MiG-29 destroyed the last Russian crossing in Zaporizhzhia with two aerial bombsJuly 11, 10:54 PM • 17666 views
Zelenskyy may attend the "Helsinki+50" conference in Finland: Russians also invitedJuly 12, 12:18 AM • 7054 views
China's Foreign Minister's statement about not wanting Russia to be defeated in Ukraine contradicts Beijing's public statements - ISW03:23 AM • 13444 views
Publications
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 112415 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
Exclusive
July 11, 02:05 PM • 129750 views
Delaying can be tantamount to sabotage: when ARMA finally chooses a manager for Gulliver shopping mallJuly 11, 05:00 AM • 149199 views
Car for almost 3 million: will the head of ARMA Duma explain who and why approved this “luxury” purchaseJuly 10, 03:21 PM • 172309 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
July 10, 02:43 PM • 205853 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Sybiha
Andriy Sadovyi
Oleh Syniehubov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Lviv
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Justin Bieber returns with the album Swag, which includes personal dramaJuly 11, 03:54 PM • 42432 views
"Fantastic Four" remake focuses on family and unity, explains Pedro PascalJuly 11, 03:30 PM • 48351 views
Chris Brown pleads not guilty to new charges in London assault caseJuly 11, 12:06 PM • 88724 views
Armani announced his return after health issuesJuly 11, 09:16 AM • 107284 views
Brad Pitt sued Angelina Jolie over winery saleJuly 10, 05:43 PM • 68191 views
Actual
Mikoyan MiG-29
Buk air defense system
Fox News
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
B61 nuclear bomb

Lavrov arrived in North Korea: met by a crowd with flowers and an honor guard

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1702 views

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived on an official visit to North Korea. He declared an "invincible brotherhood" between the countries, and North Korea assured support for Russia's policy regarding the protection of its territorial integrity.

Lavrov arrived in North Korea: met by a crowd with flowers and an honor guard

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived on an official visit to North Korea. This was reported by UNN with reference to the media of the terrorist country.

Details

It is noted that before negotiations with the head of the DPRK Foreign Ministry, Lavrov was greeted by a crowd with flowers and an honor guard. The meeting is taking place in Wonsan, Korea, where a tourist zone has opened.

The participation of DPRK servicemen in the liberation of the Kursk region is direct confirmation that the relations between the two countries are characterized as an invincible brotherhood

- Lavrov stated.

In turn, North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui assured that the DPRK "will unconditionally support Russia's policy on protecting its territorial integrity.

After his visit to the DPRK, Lavrov plans to travel to China to participate in the meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, which will take place on July 14-15.

Recall

According to CNN, North Korea plans to send an additional 25,000-30,000 troops to Russia. They will join the 11,000 soldiers sent last year and may be used in the war against Ukraine.

North Korea showed footage of Kim Jong Un saying goodbye to soldiers who died in the war against Ukraine30.06.25, 21:52 • 1874 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Choe Son-hui
North Korea
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9