North Korea showed footage of Kim Jong Un saying goodbye to soldiers who died in the war against Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 296 views

North Korean Central Television showed footage of Kim Jong Un mourning North Korean soldiers who died in Russia's war against Ukraine in the Kursk region. At the repatriation ceremony, Kim placed the flag over the coffin, and photographs were shown at a joint cultural event of North Korea and Russia in Pyongyang.

North Korea showed footage of Kim Jong Un saying goodbye to soldiers who died in the war against Ukraine

North Korean Central Television showed footage of the country's leader Kim Jong Un mourning his soldiers who died in Russia's war against Ukraine, fighting in the Kursk region. This was reported by South Korean Yonhap News, according to UNN.

Details

On Monday, North Korean state media showed footage of the country's leader Kim Jong Un mourning his soldiers who are believed to have died in Russia's war against Ukraine.

Footage released by North Korean Central Television shows Kim solemnly placing a North Korean flag over a coffin during a ceremony to return the remains of North Korean soldiers who died during Moscow's war against Kyiv.

Photographs of Kim were shown in the background during a joint cultural event organized by North Korea and Russia in Pyongyang on Sunday, on the occasion of the first anniversary of the signing of the treaty on "comprehensive strategic partnership."

The television also showed a bloody notebook, believed to belong to a North Korean soldier, recovered from the battlefield in Russia's Kursk region.

The notebook read: "The decisive moment has finally come" and "Let's bravely fight in this sacred battle with boundless love and trust bestowed upon us by our beloved Supreme Commander," which, according to the broadcast, refers to Kim.

Recall

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine stated that 11 thousand DPRK fighters are participating in the war and additional forces are likely to be sent. These units have already suffered significant losses, indicating the depletion of the DPRK's elite reserve.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
Kim Jong Un
Pyongyang
North Korea
Ukraine
Kyiv
