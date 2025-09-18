$41.190.02
South Korea: North Korea may have received a nuclear reactor from Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

South Korea has received intelligence about the possible acquisition of a nuclear reactor by North Korea from Russia, which could have significant implications for global security. The reactor modules were likely taken from decommissioned Russian submarines.

South Korea: North Korea may have received a nuclear reactor from Russia

South Korea has received intelligence indicating that Pyongyang may have obtained a nuclear reactor from Moscow. This was reported by Korea Joong Ang Daily, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that if this information is confirmed, it will have significant consequences for relations between Seoul and the Kremlin, as well as for global security.

According to the publication, the modules include a reactor, a turbine, and a cooling system — the main components of a nuclear propulsion unit. This increases the likelihood that North Korea received an entire propulsion system, including a functioning reactor. The modules were not newly manufactured but taken from decommissioned Russian submarines.

Since last year, North Korea has been persistently requesting nuclear submarine technology and modern fighter jets from Russia. Russia was initially reluctant but seems to have agreed to provide them this year.

- the media quotes a source in the South Korean government.

It is indicated that North Korea considers the construction of nuclear submarines a national priority, given the possession of strategic nuclear submarines capable of striking the United States, as the culmination of its nuclear efforts.

Recall

Recently, Pyongyang stated that possessing nuclear weapons is a forced step to protect against the American threat. The DPRK considers its status as a nuclear state enshrined in the constitution and irreversible.

DPRK announced a new program for the development of nuclear and conventional armed forces13.09.25, 07:36 • 6435 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Seoul
Pyongyang
North Korea
South Korea
United States