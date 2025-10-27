$42.000.10
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
SWIFT
Eurofighter Typhoon

Putin said relations with North Korea are developing "according to plan"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1552 views

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that relations with North Korea are "going according to plan" during a meeting with DPRK Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui.

Putin said relations with North Korea are developing "according to plan"

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, during a meeting in the Kremlin with North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui, assured that cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang "is progressing according to agreements." He asked to convey his "best wishes" to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and confirmed that the strategic partnership between the two countries is strengthening. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

We discussed our relations and development prospects in detail in Beijing. Everything is going according to plan

— Putin said, referring to his previous meeting with Kim in China last month during the celebrations of the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II in Asia.

Russia and North Korea last year signed a strategic partnership treaty, which includes a mutual defense pact. According to estimates from Seoul and Kyiv, North Korea has already supplied Moscow with ammunition, missiles, and sent over 10,000 troops to participate in the war against Ukraine. South Korean intelligence claims that about two thousand North Korean soldiers have died in the fighting.

North Korea's losses in the war against Ukraine: British intelligence reveals the figure24.10.25, 15:17 • 30586 views

Choe Son Hui also held talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. In a joint statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry noted that the parties "condemned the aggressive actions of the United States and its allies," accusing the West of escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

DPRK laid the foundation for a memorial museum dedicated to its troops who fought against Ukrainians in the ranks of the Russian Federation24.10.25, 21:32 • 3535 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
The Diplomat
Vladimir Putin
Choe Son-hui
Reuters
Kim Jong Un
Seoul
Beijing
Pyongyang
North Korea
China
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv