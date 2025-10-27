Putin said relations with North Korea are developing "according to plan"

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, during a meeting in the Kremlin with North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui, assured that cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang "is progressing according to agreements." He asked to convey his "best wishes" to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and confirmed that the strategic partnership between the two countries is strengthening. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

We discussed our relations and development prospects in detail in Beijing. Everything is going according to plan

— Putin said, referring to his previous meeting with Kim in China last month during the celebrations of the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II in Asia.

Russia and North Korea last year signed a strategic partnership treaty, which includes a mutual defense pact. According to estimates from Seoul and Kyiv, North Korea has already supplied Moscow with ammunition, missiles, and sent over 10,000 troops to participate in the war against Ukraine. South Korean intelligence claims that about two thousand North Korean soldiers have died in the fighting.

Choe Son Hui also held talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. In a joint statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry noted that the parties "condemned the aggressive actions of the United States and its allies," accusing the West of escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

